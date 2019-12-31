By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Spaghetti Hoops In Tomato Sauce 205G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heinz Spaghetti Hoops In Tomato Sauce 205G
£ 0.60
£2.93/kg

Offer

Per can (205g)
  • Energy448kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars8.0g
    9%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 218kJ

Product Description

  • Spaghetti hoops in tomato sauce with iron and vitamin D.
  • Iron supports normal bone cognitive development.
  • Vitamin D supports normal bone development.
  • 1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
  • Shaped pasta in a juicy tomato sauce.
  • 1 OF YOUR 5 A DAY.
  • LOW FAT.
  • LOW SUGAR.
  • SOURCE OF VITAMIN D.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS, FLAVOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
  • SOURCE OF IRON.
  • Vegetarian.
  • Pack size: 205g
  • Iron supports normal bone cognitive development
  • Vitamin D supports normal bone development
  • Low fat
  • Low sugar
  • Source of vitamin D
  • Source of iron

Information

Ingredients

Spaghetti Hoops (42%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomatoes (41%), Water, Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Acid - Citric Acid, Spice, Garlic Salt, Onion Extract, Spice Extract, Iron Sulphate, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg

Storage

Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Hob: Heat gently in pan.

Number of uses

Servings per can - 1

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • Get in touch.
  • Phone 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote code on the can end.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

205g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer can%RI*
Energy 218kJ448kJ
-52kcal106kcal5%
Fat 0.2g0.5g1%
- of which saturates Trace0.1g<1%
Carbohydrate 10.4g21.3g8%
- of which sugars 3.9g8.0g9%
Fibre 0.6g1.2g
Protein 1.6g3.4g7%
Salt 0.4g0.8g13%
Vitamin D 0.37µg0.75µg15%
Iron 1.0mg2.1mg15%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

