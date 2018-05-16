By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Spaghetti Bolognese 400G

Heinz Spaghetti Bolognese 400G
£ 1.25
£3.13/kg

Product Description

  • Heinz Spaghetti Bolognese.
  • Freshly made pasta with a creamy meaty sauce.
  • 1 of your 5 a day.
  • A whole tomato squeezed into every portion.
  • Absolutely no preservatives.
  • Low sugar.
  • Low in fat.
  • Made with fresh pasta.
  • No artificial colours or flavours.
  • 1 of your 5 a day in 1/2 a can when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
  • Servings per can - 2.
  • CAN - METAL - widely recycled.
  • Made in England.
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Low sugar
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Spaghetti (46%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)), Tomatoes (36%), Textured Soya Protein, Beef (4%), Concentrated Tomato Puree, Cornflour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Cornflour, Garlic Salt, Herb Extracts, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Spice, Colour - Plain Caramel

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya\Soybeans, Wheat

Storage

Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • Contact us.
  • Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote code on can end.
Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 1/2 can%RI*
Energy 339kJ678kJ
-80kcal160kcal8%
Fat 1.5 g3.0 g4%
- of which saturates 0.2 g0.5 g3%
Carbohydrate 13.4 g26.8 g10%
- of which sugars 2.4 g4.8 g5%
Fibre 0.5 g1.0 g
Protein 3.2 g6.4 g13%
Salt 0.7 g1.5 g25%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

