Oilatum Bath Formula 300Ml

- Bath Formula
- Help stop the cycle of your dry and itchy skin.
- Oilatum Bath Formula soothes and hydrates dry skin to provide relief from dryness and leave skin soft. This wash contains mineral oil that when mixed with water transforms your bath milky white.
- Our soap-free formula forms an emollient film which seals in moisture to help protect against further dryness. Unlike traditional soaps which cleanse the skin but may also dry it, Oilatum is clinically proven to maintain the skin's natural moisture barrier while it cleanses.
- Oilatum Bath Formula provides clinically proven care for visibly healthier dry skin.
- Always use with water, either added to bath water or applied to wet skin. Use as frequently as necessary.
- Stiefel Skin Science Solutions
- For over 165 years, Stiefel Laboratories has been committed to advancing dermatology and skin science around the world.
- With a superior understanding of the skin and what it needs, Stiefel scientists have developed advanced technologies that help people enjoy healthier, more beautiful skin.
- Oilatum Bath Formula cleanses and moisturises in one
- Helps to nourish and protect every day
- Improves the condition of skin from first use
- Suitable for everyday use in adults and children
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Paraffinum Liquidum, Isopropyl Palmitate, PEG-8 Dilaurate, Cetyl Acetate, PEG-40 Sorbitan Peroleate, Stearyl Acetate, Acetylated Lanolin Alcohol, Parfum, Oleyl Acetate
Storage
Store below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Always use with water, either added to bath water or applied to wet skin. Use as frequently as necessary.
- Adult Bath:
- Add 1 to 3 capfuls to an 8 inch (20 cm) bath of water. Soak for 10-20 minutes. Pat dry.
- Infant Bath:
- Add 1/2 to 2 capfuls to a small bath of water. Apply gently over the entire body with a sponge. Pat dry.
- Skin Cleansing:
- Apply a small amount onto wet skin. Rinse and pat dry.
- There is no need to use soap.
Warnings
- Take care against slipping in the bath.
- Avoid contact with eyes. If any unwanted effect occurs, stop using and consult your pharmacist or doctor.
- KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN
- FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY.
Name and address
- Stiefel,
- a GSK Company,
- 980 Great West Road,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
Return to
- 12 Riverwalk,
- CityWest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
- GB: 0800 917 95 11
- IE: 1800 441 442
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Safety information
