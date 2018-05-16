Nandos Hot Peri Peri Sauce 125G

Product Description
- Peri-Peri Sauce Hot
- Recipes and ideas: nandos.co.uk/sauces
- If you're after a bite to heat, you've come to the right sauce. Bursting with Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli), a kick of garlic and lemon, this is how hardcore Peri-Peri fans get caught in the heat of the moment.
- Chilli rating - hot
- No looking back
- Gluten-free
- Shared with love
- No artificial colours, preservatives or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal - National Independent Halaal Trust
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Distilled Vinegar, Lemon Puree (6%), Onion Puree (6%), Salt, Spices (Cayenne Pepper, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Paprika), Green Chilli, Sunflower Seed Oil, Garlic Puree, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 months.Best Before: See Date Printed on Neck.
Produce of
Born in South Africa. Made in the Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before use
- This sauce was made for pouring, dipping, cooking and adoring - you'll crave it on every plate. Try it with chicken, want it on everything.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle: 6; Serving size: 20g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Importer address
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN89TG.
Return to
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN89TG.
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
Net Contents
125g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average Quantity per 100g
|Average Quantity per Serving
|Energy
|178 kJ /
|36 kJ /
|-
|43 kcal
|9 kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|0.6g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|2.4g
|0.5g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|0.4g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Salt
|5.9g
|1.2g
