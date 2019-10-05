Counter Saveloys

Saveloys NOT
Found some of these a few days ago and had them for tea tonight but they are rubbish. No proper seasoning and not smoked so will not buy again. You need to check with a decent butcher Mr Tesco to get them as they should be or go to my fish and chip shop - he seems to get decent ones from somewhere.
Disappointing
Hoped to have the Chip-shop experience at home, as we live miles from the nearest takeaway. All the family enjoy saveloys from the chip-shop, but we all agreed that, although the texture of these savaloys was good, they had no taste whatsoever. Very disappointing.
Not good
Sorry very very disappointed no taste skin tough never again
Vile
Absolutely Disgusting. Nothing like a real Saveloy. I was so disappointed! I have been looking for years for some to match what I used to buy in Kent . I suggest the buyers try a real Fish and chip shop saveloy from down the south of England (Kent) and compare the taste with these...you will see what I mean :( Sorry Tesco's... But they are vile
These saveloys are tasteless nothing like a true s
These saveloys are tasteless nothing like a true saveloy even when warmed through they are chewy no flavour what so ever.
These were absolutely gross...nothing like a savel
These were absolutely gross...nothing like a saveloy, weird colour and hard to cut!!!!!
great quality ,makes a good change from normal sau
great quality ,makes a good change from normal sausage