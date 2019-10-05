By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Saveloys

1.5(7)Write a review
£ 0.40
£0.40/each

Each saveloy contains
  • Energy576kJ 138kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 886kJ / 213kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausage meat filled into non-UK beef casings.
  • A highly seasoned cooked pork sausage.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (58%), Water, Pork Fat, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato Starch, Colour (Iron Oxide), Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Black Pepper, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

650 g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy886kJ / 213kcal576kJ / 138kcal
Fat14.1g9.2g
Saturates4.9g3.2g
Carbohydrate8.6g5.6g
Sugars0.4g0.3g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein12.6g8.2g
Salt1.4g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Saveloys NOT

1 stars

Found some of these a few days ago and had them for tea tonight but they are rubbish. No proper seasoning and not smoked so will not buy again. You need to check with a decent butcher Mr Tesco to get them as they should be or go to my fish and chip shop - he seems to get decent ones from somewhere.

Disappointing

2 stars

Hoped to have the Chip-shop experience at home, as we live miles from the nearest takeaway. All the family enjoy saveloys from the chip-shop, but we all agreed that, although the texture of these savaloys was good, they had no taste whatsoever. Very disappointing.

Not good

1 stars

Sorry very very disappointed no taste skin tough never again

Vile

1 stars

Absolutely Disgusting. Nothing like a real Saveloy. I was so disappointed! I have been looking for years for some to match what I used to buy in Kent . I suggest the buyers try a real Fish and chip shop saveloy from down the south of England (Kent) and compare the taste with these...you will see what I mean :( Sorry Tesco's... But they are vile

These saveloys are tasteless nothing like a true s

1 stars

These saveloys are tasteless nothing like a true saveloy even when warmed through they are chewy no flavour what so ever.

These were absolutely gross...nothing like a savel

1 stars

These were absolutely gross...nothing like a saveloy, weird colour and hard to cut!!!!!

great quality ,makes a good change from normal sau

5 stars

great quality ,makes a good change from normal sausage

