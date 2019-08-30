By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John West Sardines Olive Oil 120G

John West Sardines Olive Oil 120G
£ 1.00
£1.12/100g

Product Description

  • Sardines in Olive Oil
  • 100% Traceable
  • Track your can
  • john-west.co.uk
  • John West has been a leader in taste and quality since 1857.
  • Rich in omega 3 - when drained this can contains 1.8g of omega 3
  • Pack size: 90g
  • Rich in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Sardines, Olive Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Once opened, keep any unused product covered, refrigerated and consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See Side of Can

Produce of

Produced in Morocco

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com
  • John West Foods Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.
  • www.john-west.co.uk

Drained weight

90g

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Drained Product) Per 100g(Drained Product) Per can (90g)
Energy 909 kJ/218 kcal818 kJ/196 kcal
Fat 14.0g12.6g
(of which saturates)(2.6g)(2.3g)
(of which polyunsaturates)(2.7g)(2.4g)
Carbohydrate 0.0g0.0g
(of which sugars)(0.0g)(0.0g)
Fibre 0.0g0.0g
Protein 23.0g20.7g
Salt 1.0g0.9g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

