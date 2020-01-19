By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simple Kind To Skin Moisturising Handwash 250Ml

4.5(90)Write a review
£ 1.80
£0.72/100ml
  • Smile it's simple. Simple have been the experts in sensitive skin since launching the first perfume and colour-free soap in 1960. We’ve stayed committed to our original philosophy of creating skincare and skin cleansing products suitable for all skin types with the suitable formulation, From this we have learnt that if something is as delicate and precious as skin, it deserves only the kindest care. Simple says no to harsh, no to artificial perfumes and colours that can upset your skin. Instead, we as a brand simple use only our purest possible, skin-loving ingredients, so you can trust all our products to be kind to sensitive skin. So choose to use our simple products and use our Kind To Skin moisturising Handwash. Simple kind to skin gentle hand wash is a caring hand wash for sensitive skin. A moisturising handwash with the perfect blend of ingredients to leave your skin soft and hydrated. Simple gentle hand wash is perfect for even sensitive skin. Our Simple Moisturising Handwash is Dermatologically tested. When using our simple moisturising hand wash for best results Apply our simple moisturising handwash to wet hands, then simply lather and rinse thoroughly. Caution, when using Simple Gentle care handwash Avoid contact with eyes.
  • Simple Moisturising sensitive handwash moisturises your skin
  • A simple handwash and cleanser perfect blend of ingredients to nurture your body
  • A liquid soap and hand soap perfect blend of caring hand wash with cleansing goodness
  • A kind to skin caring hand wash dermatologically tested
  • A moisturising liquid handwash and moisturising handwash for sensitive skin
  • Apply to wet hands, lather and rinse thoroughly
  • Pack size: 250ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Allantoin, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Borago Officinalis Seed Oil, Citric acid, Dipropylene Glycol, Disodium Lauryl Phenyl Ether Disulfonate, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Pelargonium Graveolens Flower Oil, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium benzoate, Sodium lactate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Trideceth-7

Poland

  • Caution: If product gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

250 ℮

Simple

5 stars

I have been using Simple products for many years because I am allergic to perfume and soap. Before this, there was no alternative to soap and everything contained perfume. For those who would prefer it to have perfume added, I would suggest you buy another product, because at least you have that option. Please do not change this product in any way. It is perfect as it is.

Nice product - how about a refill?

3 stars

I like your products (5 - Star) but I'm looking for alternatives as so much packaging is an awful waste of plastic and money (no Stars). The obvious solution is to sell refills - when will you be offering this? I'm sure it would be very popular.

Simple like its name

4 stars

The texture is quite pleasant, easy to rinse, just a negative point about the cap, every time, we use it, it leaves a soap line and also, no perfume. Otherwise, this liquid soap leaves your hand soft and moisturized. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell

5 stars

Nourishing on the skin, not drying and very pleasant scent. Plastic pump was slightly flimsy and did come damaged in the post however if u bought this in a shop it might not have been a problem. I would still repurchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very nice smell and doesn't leave your hands dry

4 stars

Very nice smell and doesn't leave your hands dry. Quite happy with this product. Because it doesn't leave your hands dry nor doesn't smell as strongly as a hand sanitiser, it almost feels as it doesn't work but it does. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely hand wash, kind to skin

5 stars

My hands have become quite dry recently due to cleaning products, and I’ve been looking for a hand wash that’s kind to my skin, not too strongly fragranced, and moisturising too. This simple handwash meets all of my requirements and it looks neat in my bathroom too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple and effective

4 stars

Does a good job without drying out the hands. Great for in the winter months. Also has a very delicate fragrance, barely any scent which will be good for those with sensitive skin. I often think scents are unneccessary. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent for dry skin

5 stars

I have used simple products before and always liked them. They are really good for sensitive skin. This product lived up to my expectations. It left your hands feeling soft rather than dry like some handwashes do. This is perfect for sensitive hands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle handwash

4 stars

We love all simple products and this handwash is no exception. Nice, gentle smell...not overpowering which is great as i have a baby and they are very sensitive to smells. I still use a handcream but that is the case for most handwashes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Average

3 stars

I use quite a lot of simple products and have always liked the brand but I wasn’t a big fan of this one. I found it didn’t lather well which feels a little odd for a handwash. I felt I needed to use quite a lot for a good clean particularly if I had dirty hands and after nappy changes. I think maybe handwash is the one cleaning product I would prefer a scent after all! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

