Simple Kind To Skin Moisturising Handwash 250Ml

Simple
I have been using Simple products for many years because I am allergic to perfume and soap. Before this, there was no alternative to soap and everything contained perfume. For those who would prefer it to have perfume added, I would suggest you buy another product, because at least you have that option. Please do not change this product in any way. It is perfect as it is.
Nice product - how about a refill?
I like your products (5 - Star) but I'm looking for alternatives as so much packaging is an awful waste of plastic and money (no Stars). The obvious solution is to sell refills - when will you be offering this? I'm sure it would be very popular.
Simple like its name
The texture is quite pleasant, easy to rinse, just a negative point about the cap, every time, we use it, it leaves a soap line and also, no perfume. Otherwise, this liquid soap leaves your hand soft and moisturized. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely smell
Nourishing on the skin, not drying and very pleasant scent. Plastic pump was slightly flimsy and did come damaged in the post however if u bought this in a shop it might not have been a problem. I would still repurchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very nice smell and doesn't leave your hands dry
Very nice smell and doesn't leave your hands dry. Quite happy with this product. Because it doesn't leave your hands dry nor doesn't smell as strongly as a hand sanitiser, it almost feels as it doesn't work but it does. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely hand wash, kind to skin
My hands have become quite dry recently due to cleaning products, and I’ve been looking for a hand wash that’s kind to my skin, not too strongly fragranced, and moisturising too. This simple handwash meets all of my requirements and it looks neat in my bathroom too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Simple and effective
Does a good job without drying out the hands. Great for in the winter months. Also has a very delicate fragrance, barely any scent which will be good for those with sensitive skin. I often think scents are unneccessary. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent for dry skin
I have used simple products before and always liked them. They are really good for sensitive skin. This product lived up to my expectations. It left your hands feeling soft rather than dry like some handwashes do. This is perfect for sensitive hands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Gentle handwash
We love all simple products and this handwash is no exception. Nice, gentle smell...not overpowering which is great as i have a baby and they are very sensitive to smells. I still use a handcream but that is the case for most handwashes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Average
I use quite a lot of simple products and have always liked the brand but I wasn’t a big fan of this one. I found it didn’t lather well which feels a little odd for a handwash. I felt I needed to use quite a lot for a good clean particularly if I had dirty hands and after nappy changes. I think maybe handwash is the one cleaning product I would prefer a scent after all! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]