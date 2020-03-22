By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Soft Intensive Moisturiser Creme 75Ml

4.5(270)Write a review
Nivea Soft Intensive Moisturiser Creme 75Ml
£ 2.40
£3.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Refreshingly Soft Moisturising Cream
  • Provides a hydrated boost for the face, hands and body
  • Enriched formula with Vitamin E and Jojoba oil leaving feeling soft
  • 75ml tube of Nivea soft moisturising cream
  • Nivea® Soft is a highly effective, revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use. The light formula with Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil is quickly absorbed and refreshes the skin. Enjoy the invigorating feeling that leaves your skin soft and supple all day long.
  • With jojoba oil & vitamin E
  • For face, body and hands
  • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Stearic Acid, Myristyl Myristate, Cera Microcristallina, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Sodium Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Spain

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.
  • www.NIVEA.com

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

270 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

soft as Nivea

4 stars

I suffer from dry hands . I come across so many hand creams. This nivea is nice but not great solution if you suffer from dry hands.

soft as Nivea

4 stars

I suffer from dry hands . I come across so many hand creams. This nivea is nice but not great solution if you suffer from dry hands.

Really lovely

5 stars

A really lovely cream, not too sticky and it just glides on. The cream smells really nice and not over powering at all, which I really like!

Love this

4 stars

This smells lovely and does moisturise well and is a good consistency.

Good allround moisturiser

5 stars

This cream is an allround good cream..not too heavy or greasy..i use it on my body and as its not on my face when needed. Helps keep skin soft. Tube could do with being bigger though.

Love it

5 stars

As always with Nivea great product mild on skin yet great moisture performance.

Amazing!

4 stars

I used this cream two years in a row it hydrated my skin in the cold winters and kept my dry skin at bay! I definitely recommend it it’s an affordable price and it actually does it’s job and keeps your skin hydrated and plumped.

Soft not greasy

5 stars

This is a go to favourite as the cream is really moisturising but at the same time it absorbs fast and is non greasy. Me and my mum both love this more than the original nivea cream

Gently Soft

4 stars

Yes I have personally used this product. I found that it is easy to use in all seasons and helps a great deal, the softness and smoothness of the texture once applied to hands. Sometimes I add a little under the eyes before bed and satisfied with the outcome

my favorite cream <3

5 stars

I love this cream . Easily absorbed and left skin feeling very soft . Very good product.

1-10 of 270 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Carex Handwash Moisture Plus 250Ml

£ 1.30
£0.52/100ml

Nivea Intensive Soft Moisturising Cream 200Ml

£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml

Carex Handwash Original 250Ml

£ 1.30
£0.52/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here