Nivea Soft Intensive Moisturiser Creme 75Ml

soft as Nivea
I suffer from dry hands . I come across so many hand creams. This nivea is nice but not great solution if you suffer from dry hands.
soft as Nivea
I suffer from dry hands . I come across so many hand creams. This nivea is nice but not great solution if you suffer from dry hands.
Really lovely
A really lovely cream, not too sticky and it just glides on. The cream smells really nice and not over powering at all, which I really like!
Love this
This smells lovely and does moisturise well and is a good consistency.
Good allround moisturiser
This cream is an allround good cream..not too heavy or greasy..i use it on my body and as its not on my face when needed. Helps keep skin soft. Tube could do with being bigger though.
Love it
As always with Nivea great product mild on skin yet great moisture performance.
Amazing!
I used this cream two years in a row it hydrated my skin in the cold winters and kept my dry skin at bay! I definitely recommend it it’s an affordable price and it actually does it’s job and keeps your skin hydrated and plumped.
Soft not greasy
This is a go to favourite as the cream is really moisturising but at the same time it absorbs fast and is non greasy. Me and my mum both love this more than the original nivea cream
Gently Soft
Yes I have personally used this product. I found that it is easy to use in all seasons and helps a great deal, the softness and smoothness of the texture once applied to hands. Sometimes I add a little under the eyes before bed and satisfied with the outcome
my favorite cream <3
I love this cream . Easily absorbed and left skin feeling very soft . Very good product.