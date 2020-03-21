By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gourmet Gold Chunks In Gravy Beef 85G

5(23)Write a review
image 1 of Gourmet Gold Chunks In Gravy Beef 85G
Product Description

  • Complete Pet Food for Adult Cats.
  • GOURMET® Gold is pleased to present a recipe of succulent chunks with beef doused in gravy. Delicately cooked and made with carefully selected ingredients, each meal is full of tender, flavoursome chunks that even the choosiest of cats will appreciate. Satisfy their desire for a delicious, meal with beef which is also a complete meal. As they dine on each chunk with beef, complemented by a rich gravy, they will be getting all the nutrients they need to help maintain their healthy, vibrant lifestyle. As each meal is served in an 85g tin, freshness is ensured every time. How can you resist?
  • With tender chunks with beef, gently cooked for exceptional taste
  • In 85g tins to ensure the same delectable taste experience each and every time
  • Served in a tempting gravy for connoisseurs of fine dining
  • A balanced, complete food to meet your cat's nutritional needs
  • We use high quality ingredients each and every time
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Beef 4%), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars

Storage

Please store this can unopened in a cool, dry place.Best Before Date, see back or base of the can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Instructions:
  • For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 3 to 4 cans per day in at least 2 separate meals. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. For pregnant or nursing cats; feed as much as your cat will eat. Serve at room temperature. Clean water should always be available.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • GB: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • ROI: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Moisture81.5%
Protein:7.5%
Fat Content 3.7%
Crude ash1.3%
Crude Fibres0.5%
Nutritional additives: IU/kg
Vit A:1290
Vit D3:200
-mg/kg:
Fe(E1):9
I(E2):0.2
Cu (E4):0.8
Mn(E5):1.7
Zn(E6):9
Additives:-

23 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

I have a very fussy cat so thought I would give th

5 stars

I have a very fussy cat so thought I would give this a go. Oh my gosh he loved it! Was gone in seconds!! Great stuff!!

Wow - where has this been hiding all my life

5 stars

He loves it so much - he can even open it himself - nine lives extended with this gorgeous delight!

Both my cats enjoy this!!

5 stars

This has become a regular evening meal for my cats Bellus and Tubbs [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

my cat love this food

5 stars

I bought this food from 2 years and my cat love this recipe

Over the Years 2000 our 9 feral cats have rate

4 stars

We have been purchasing Gourmet foods since the year 2000, when we inherited 9 Feral Cats [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

the one and only

5 stars

my wee cat winston adores this its the only cat food he will eat ,he loves all the gourmet tins but this is his favourite [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Purrfect!

5 stars

Petula will be 21 years old in August, so, understandably, is rather fussy about her food these days. She enjoys all the Gourmet recipes in gravy, as she likes her meals to be quite moist. This one is her particular favourite, as the meat is soft enough for her delicate teeth, and she adores the taste. She always licks her plate clean - purrfect!

My 16yr old fussy cat

5 stars

My 16yr old cat poppy is a very fussy eater , will only eat this cat food [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tigger can't get enough

5 stars

Tigger absolutely loves this meal he sits at the cupboard door waiting long before meal time

This is the one

5 stars

I have been troubled recently with my cat's being 'off their food', and turning their noses up at the normal offerings. I remember my mother saying that her old cat 'Tiger Lily' always loved the beef flavoured Gourmet Gold. Since trying this it is 'game over'. I have a gaggle of cats all vying for first serving. Gourmet Gold rules!!

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

