Gourmet Gold Chunks In Gravy Beef 85G

I have a very fussy cat so thought I would give th
I have a very fussy cat so thought I would give this a go. Oh my gosh he loved it! Was gone in seconds!! Great stuff!!
Wow - where has this been hiding all my life
He loves it so much - he can even open it himself - nine lives extended with this gorgeous delight!
Both my cats enjoy this!!
This has become a regular evening meal for my cats Bellus and Tubbs [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
my cat love this food
I bought this food from 2 years and my cat love this recipe
Over the Years 2000 our 9 feral cats have rate
We have been purchasing Gourmet foods since the year 2000, when we inherited 9 Feral Cats [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
the one and only
my wee cat winston adores this its the only cat food he will eat ,he loves all the gourmet tins but this is his favourite [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Purrfect!
Petula will be 21 years old in August, so, understandably, is rather fussy about her food these days. She enjoys all the Gourmet recipes in gravy, as she likes her meals to be quite moist. This one is her particular favourite, as the meat is soft enough for her delicate teeth, and she adores the taste. She always licks her plate clean - purrfect!
My 16yr old fussy cat
My 16yr old cat poppy is a very fussy eater , will only eat this cat food [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tigger can't get enough
Tigger absolutely loves this meal he sits at the cupboard door waiting long before meal time
This is the one
I have been troubled recently with my cat's being 'off their food', and turning their noses up at the normal offerings. I remember my mother saying that her old cat 'Tiger Lily' always loved the beef flavoured Gourmet Gold. Since trying this it is 'game over'. I have a gaggle of cats all vying for first serving. Gourmet Gold rules!!