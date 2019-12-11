By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

St Dalfour Thick Apricot Fruit Spread 284G

No ratings yetWrite a review
St Dalfour Thick Apricot Fruit Spread 284G
£ 1.70
£0.60/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Apricot High Fruit Content Spread
  • By gently cooking in the tradition of the French countryside, the natural flavour of the fruit is conserved.
  • Traditional French recipe
  • Sweetened only with vineyard-ripened grape and fruit juice concentrates
  • Made from all natural ingredients
  • 100% from fruit - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No preservatives, flavourings or colours
  • Pack size: 284g

Information

Ingredients

Apricots (51%), Unsweetened Fruit Juice Concentrates (Grape, Date, Pineapple), Gelling Agent Fruit Pectin, Lemon Juice

Storage

Refrigerate after opening & consume within 3 monthsBest Before: Date on Lid

Produce of

Product of France

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Distributor address

  • Canners & Packers,
  • 37 London Road,
  • St. Albans,
  • Herts,
  • AL1 1LJ.

Return to

  • Canners & Packers,
  • 37 London Road,
  • St. Albans,
  • Herts,
  • AL1 1LJ.
  • www.stdalfour.co.uk

Net Contents

284g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g. (3.5 oz.) :
Energy 933 kJ., 220 kcals.
Fat <0.8 g
of which saturates <0.01 g
Carbohydrate 52 g
of which sugars 52 g
Fibre 1.3 g
Protein <0.5 g
Salt 0.05 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

St Dalfour Black Cherry 284G

£ 1.70
£0.60/100g

Offer

St Dalfour Strawberry Fruit Spread 284G

£ 1.70
£0.60/100g

Offer

St Dalfour Raspberry Fruit Spread 284G

£ 1.70
£0.60/100g

Offer

St Dalfour Orange & Ginger Spread 284G

£ 1.70
£0.60/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here