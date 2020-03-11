L’Oreal Men Expert Hydrating Energetic Moisturiser 50Ml

Great little product
This product is fantastic Left my skin feeling fresh and revitalise Gave me a good boost Package is great went out and got another one myself People commented how great I looked
Awake
The moisturiser wakes me up and completely energises me leaving me feeling fresh and ready for the day ahead. It feels silky and soft on my skin and lasts all day. Recommended
Simply excellent
Fantastic product - applies well and leaves skin smooth day. Great to use after shaving!
great overall!
I enjoy using this product. It has a mild pleasant scent, absorbs well, does not feel greasy and does not leave any white residue.
Great moisturizer.
I received this recently, it's a good moisturizer that is easy to apply and easily absorbed into the skin. Complements the wake-up face wash perfectly! Skin feels a lot better after using it.
Really useful
This is a good product, it's so refreshing after my shower, and my skin is less tired after few days. Easy to apply, and smells good.
Great moisturiser
Moisturises really well. Refreshing feel really wakes you up in the morning!
Perfect little moisturiser
Very very happy with this product, not greasy at all. Really good for use on face, i have quite dry skin on my face and was able to use this product many times a day with out it becoming greasy on my skin. Nice smell and handy size.
Hydrating
Tried this a few times my skin feels really hydrated and refreshed. One pump is enough and leaves a nice cool feeling which is great in this warm weather. It's not greasy and doesn't look shiny.
Great daily moisturiser
I was eager to try this moisturizer targeted specifically from men and see how different it was from the other general moisturizer that I was using. This moisturiser left my skin feeling super nourished and had a brightening effect. I will definitely be repurchasing.