L’Oreal Men Expert Hydrating Energetic Moisturiser 50Ml

5(49)Write a review
image 1 of L’Oreal Men Expert Hydrating Energetic Moisturiser 50Ml
£ 5.00
£10.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Anti-fatigue moisturiser with 24hr hydration
  • Fights 5 signs of fatigue
  • Enriched with Vitamin C & Magnesium
  • Fight against 5 visible signs of fatigue:
  • - Dullness
  • - Dark circles
  • - Tightness
  • - Loss of firmness
  • - Roughness
  • Discover the Hydra Energetic range designed for tired looking skin.
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Face Wash 150ml
  • L'Oreal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Eye Roll-On 10ml
  • A hydrating moisturiser that is non-greasy and quickly absorbed
  • Enriched with Vitamin C and Guarana (a natural source of Caffeine)
  • Hydrates the skin for up to 24 hours
  • For energised and brighter skin
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Isohexadecane, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Ammonium Polyacryldimethyltauramide / Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Leaf Extract, PEG/PPG-18/18 Dimethicone, HDI/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Caffeine, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Hydroxide, Silica, Laminaria Digitata Extract, Magnesium PCA, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Isopropyl Myristate, Caprylyl Glycol, Menthol, Pentylene Glycol, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, CI 42090 / Blue 1, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply daily to clean skin on the face and neck, morning and evening

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk
  • www.menexpert.co.uk

Net Contents

50ml ℮

49 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great little product

5 stars

This product is fantastic Left my skin feeling fresh and revitalise Gave me a good boost Package is great went out and got another one myself People commented how great I looked [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Awake

5 stars

The moisturiser wakes me up and completely energises me leaving me feeling fresh and ready for the day ahead. It feels silky and soft on my skin and lasts all day. Recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simply excellent

5 stars

Fantastic product - applies well and leaves skin smooth day. Great to use after shaving! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great overall!

5 stars

I enjoy using this product. It has a mild pleasant scent, absorbs well, does not feel greasy and does not leave any white residue. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great moisturizer.

5 stars

I received this recently, it's a good moisturizer that is easy to apply and easily absorbed into the skin. Complements the wake-up face wash perfectly! Skin feels a lot better after using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really useful

5 stars

This is a good product, it's so refreshing after my shower, and my skin is less tired after few days. Easy to apply, and smells good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great moisturiser

5 stars

Moisturises really well. Refreshing feel really wakes you up in the morning! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect little moisturiser

5 stars

Very very happy with this product, not greasy at all. Really good for use on face, i have quite dry skin on my face and was able to use this product many times a day with out it becoming greasy on my skin. Nice smell and handy size. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hydrating

5 stars

Tried this a few times my skin feels really hydrated and refreshed. One pump is enough and leaves a nice cool feeling which is great in this warm weather. It's not greasy and doesn't look shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great daily moisturiser

5 stars

I was eager to try this moisturizer targeted specifically from men and see how different it was from the other general moisturizer that I was using. This moisturiser left my skin feeling super nourished and had a brightening effect. I will definitely be repurchasing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

