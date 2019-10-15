By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Granini Pear Juice 1Ltr

Granini Pear Juice 1Ltr
Product Description

  • Pear nectar made with puree and concentrates.
  • granini50years.com
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Pear Puree, Water, Pear Juice from Pear Juice Concentrate, Sugar, Acidifier: Concentrated Lemon Juice, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Fruit content: minimum 50%

Storage

After opening use quickly and store in a cool place.Best before: see bottle neck.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • Eckes-Granini Deutschland GmbH,
  • 55266 Nieder-Olm,
  • Germany.

  • www.granini.com

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 220 kJ /52 kcal
Fat <0,2 g
of which saturates <0,1 g
Carbohydrate 12,6 g
of which sugars 11,8 g
Protein <0,5 g
Salt 0 g

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

lovely

5 stars

It's a mystery to me why pear juice is difficult to find. It really is a lovely tasting juice and very refreshing. Please do not discontinue it.

Fantastic!!!!

3 stars

Fantastic!!!!

