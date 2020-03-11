By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(110)Write a review
Nivea Moisturising Sun Spray Spf30 200Ml
  • Protect your skin the sun’s UV rays with a high SPF30 defence factor
  • Enhanced UVA & UVB filter system that’s compliant to EU skin protection
  • 200ml water-resistant, non-greasy formula offering an invisible cool mist

  • NIVEA SUN Protect & Moisture Sun Spray provides you immediate protection against sunburn and premature skin ageing and offers you everything your skin needs during sun exposure thanks to 5 benefits in 1: UVA protection, UVB protection, Water resistance, Intensive Moisture and Soft skin feeling. The caring formula supports the skin barrier by preventing skin from moisture loss. Readily biodegradable formula. NIVEA SUN aims to continuously minimize the impact on the environment. All global NIVEA SUN formulations are already compliant with Hawaii Reef Bill, free from Octinoxate and Oxybenzone.

  • Long-lasting and intensive moisture
  • Prevents skin from moisture loss
  • Highly effective UVA/UVB protection
  • Immediately protects against sunburn and premature skin ageing
  • Water resistant
  • Readily biodegradable formula & Compliant with Hawaiin Reef Bill
  • Pack size: 200ML

Aqua, Glycerin, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Alcohol Denat., Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Dibutyl Adipate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Panthenol, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Sodium Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonate, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Sucrose Polystearate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Chloride, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Parfum

Made in Germany

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

200ml ℮

cracking for lube

5 stars

cracking for lube

Summer sun protection

5 stars

I used this when i went to greece last August for my honeymoon. The sun was hot and fiece whilst there. When applying this cream you only need small amounts to rub in , otherwise it becomes a bit of a mess and end up looking like casper the friendly ghost. Otherwise this is great, factor 30 is perfect for mine and my husbands skin types, as we have a natrual dark tone. We re applied every couple hours . Easy squeeze bottle , so no silly frantic shaking trying to some out. .

Leaves your skin feeling soft

4 stars

Purchased this for my children to use for daily protection from the sun, its leaves your skin lovely and soft. It absorbs into the skin easily as it's not too thick and sticky like other sun protection creams

Love it!

5 stars

I love this suncream. I took it to Bali with me for a two week holiday and wore it every day. The coverage is great, it’s non greasy and soaks into the skin like a moisturiser. The main reason I chose this suncream was because it is reed safe meaning it’s friendly to the environment and the ocean which was perfect for snorkelling and surfing.

Moisture heaven

3 stars

I suffer from dry skin and prickly heat on holiday and this is the only sunscreen that keeps both at bay

Great product

5 stars

I use this daily and have been doing so for years.recommended by my sister.non greasy but hydrating at the same time.so perfect for people with dry skin like myself.i usually apply foundation on top and it stays perfect in place.

Fresh smell

5 stars

I love this product. I purchase for every holiday, I know I can trust the brand and it protects my family’s skin from sun damage. I also use the 50spf

Greasy

3 stars

It's a good sun protecting lotion and keeps the UV rays blocked but it's very greasy and sticky, doesn't like the texture as it is very thick and takes time to absorb into the skin.

Soft and smooth

5 stars

I liked how it made my skin feel and I also felt protected.

Always use

5 stars

Every year this is my go to suncream! I love the smell and it works really well, the only annoying thing is when in the pool and you get out you can see where you have put the cream

