Nivea Moisturising Sun Spray Spf30 200Ml

cracking for lube
cracking for lube
Summer sun protection
I used this when i went to greece last August for my honeymoon. The sun was hot and fiece whilst there. When applying this cream you only need small amounts to rub in , otherwise it becomes a bit of a mess and end up looking like casper the friendly ghost. Otherwise this is great, factor 30 is perfect for mine and my husbands skin types, as we have a natrual dark tone. We re applied every couple hours . Easy squeeze bottle , so no silly frantic shaking trying to some out. .
Leaves your skin feeling soft
Purchased this for my children to use for daily protection from the sun, its leaves your skin lovely and soft. It absorbs into the skin easily as it's not too thick and sticky like other sun protection creams
Love it!
I love this suncream. I took it to Bali with me for a two week holiday and wore it every day. The coverage is great, it’s non greasy and soaks into the skin like a moisturiser. The main reason I chose this suncream was because it is reed safe meaning it’s friendly to the environment and the ocean which was perfect for snorkelling and surfing.
Moisture heaven
I suffer from dry skin and prickly heat on holiday and this is the only sunscreen that keeps both at bay
Great product
I use this daily and have been doing so for years.recommended by my sister.non greasy but hydrating at the same time.so perfect for people with dry skin like myself.i usually apply foundation on top and it stays perfect in place.
Fresh smell
I love this product. I purchase for every holiday, I know I can trust the brand and it protects my family’s skin from sun damage. I also use the 50spf
Greasy
It's a good sun protecting lotion and keeps the UV rays blocked but it's very greasy and sticky, doesn't like the texture as it is very thick and takes time to absorb into the skin.
Soft and smooth
I liked how it made my skin feel and I also felt protected.
Always use
Every year this is my go to suncream! I love the smell and it works really well, the only annoying thing is when in the pool and you get out you can see where you have put the cream