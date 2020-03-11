By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Moisturising Sun Spray Spf20 200Ml

Nivea Moisturising Sun Spray Spf20 200Ml
  • Protect your skin the sun’s UV rays with a medium SPF20 defence factor
  • Enhanced UVA & UVB filter system that’s compliant to EU skin protection
  • 200ml water-resistant, non-greasy formula offering an invisible cool mist

  • NIVEA SUN Protect & Moisture Sun Spray provides you immediate protection against sunburn and premature skin ageing and offers you everything your skin needs during sun exposure thanks to 5 benefits in 1: UVA protection, UVB protection, Water resistance, Intensive Moisture and Soft skin feeling. The caring formula supports the skin barrier by preventing skin from moisture loss. Readily biodegradable formula NIVEA SUN aims to continuously minimize the impact on the environment. All global NIVEA SUN formulations are already compliant with Hawaii Reef Bill, free from Octinoxate and Oxybenzone.

  • Long-lasting and intensive moisture
  • Prevents skin from moisture loss
  • Highly effective UVA/UVB protection
  • Immediately protects against sunburn and premature skin ageing
  • Water resistant
  • Readily biodegradable formula
  • Pack size: 200ML

Aqua, Homosalate, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Octocrylene, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Panthenol, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonate, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Trisodium EDTA, Hydroxyacetophenone, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Parfum

Made in Germany

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

200ml ℮

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Product title doesn't make sense

The product itself works fine, but 'Protect & Moisture' ? Shouldn't it be 'Protect & Moisturise". At the moment you're mixing a noun and a verb. Alternatively: 'Protection & Moisture' As there is no star rating option for grammar, I'm giving 4/5 overall because of the grammatical distraction.

Great protection for all the family

Nivea sun protection is absorbed very easily into the skin, the new instant protection is great as it saves time when you are desperate to go out in the sun. We found the sprays never clogged, the spray works best when held upright. Another feature I feel which has improved is the lid not coming off to easily, we always used to loose the lids but that didn't happen this holiday.

