Nivea Moisturising Sun Spray Spf20 200Ml

Product title doesn't make sense
The product itself works fine, but 'Protect & Moisture' ? Shouldn't it be 'Protect & Moisturise". At the moment you're mixing a noun and a verb. Alternatively: 'Protection & Moisture' As there is no star rating option for grammar, I'm giving 4/5 overall because of the grammatical distraction.
Great protection for all the family
Nivea sun protection is absorbed very easily into the skin, the new instant protection is great as it saves time when you are desperate to go out in the sun. We found the sprays never clogged, the spray works best when held upright. Another feature I feel which has improved is the lid not coming off to easily, we always used to loose the lids but that didn't happen this holiday.