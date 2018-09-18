Ace Gentle Stain Remover 1 Litre

Ace stain remover really does work.
All you need to remove stains. Works on all fabrics, including wool carpets. Great for greasy stains and tomato sauce. Rarely need to treat a stain twice.
5-15% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, <5% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal
Store the bottle in upright position in a dark and cool place.
Made in E.U.
1l ℮
WARNING ACE GENTLE BLEACH STAIN REMOVER. Warning. Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Do not mix with other bleaching agents. Oxygenated water may have temporary and reversible effects on skin (e.g. whitening).
