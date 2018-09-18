By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ace Gentle Stain Remover 1 Litre

5(1)Write a review
Ace Gentle Stain Remover 1 Litre
£ 2.00
£2.00/litre

Product Description

  • Gentle Bleach Stain Remover
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative - www.cleanright.eu
  • www.fatergroup.com
  • With active oxygen
  • Removes stains
  • Active at 30°
  • For whites and colours
  • Removes odours
  • Safe on delicates
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

5-15% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, <5% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal

Storage

Store the bottle in upright position in a dark and cool place.

Produce of

Made in E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • For difficult stains or persistent odours, pre-treat with Ace
  • In the Washing Machine
  • 1. Add your detergent.
  • 2. Fill the dosing cap with Ace and pour directly into the drum, on top of the laundry, for a really clean result.
  • 3. Start the wash immediately.
  • For a delayed start, put Ace in the drum, on top of the laundry, in a dosing ball.
  • Load: 4-5 Kg, Dose: 100 ml
  • Load: 7 Kg+, Dose: 150 ml
  • By Hand
  • 1. Add 100 ml of Ace to the usual detergent.
  • 2. Add the laundry and let is soak for 1 hour.
  • 3. Rinse thoroughly.
  • Household Cleaning
  • Diluted Product: add 1 cap full of Ace into 1 litre of water.
  • Pure Product: pour Ace directly onto surfaces and wash as usual.
  • Pre-treatment*
  • For Safe Washing: Do not mix Ace with the detergent in the same ball or drawer. If you have any doubts about colour resistance, try Ace on a hidden part of the item. Do not pre wash. Do not overload the washing machine. If product is accidentally spilled, rinse immediately with water. To avoid damage, *do not pre treat metallic, parts or rust stains, do not allow Ace to dry on the fabric and do not expose it to sunlight. For a better result on blood stains, rinse with cold water and avoid pre-treating with Ace. Ace can also be used on soft furnishings unless they are dry-clean only. Do not use on carpets. Follow the garment washing instructions.

Warnings

  • ACE GENTLE BLEACH STAIN REMOVER. Warning.
  • Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Do not mix with other bleaching agents. Oxygenated water may have temporary and reversible effects on skin (e.g. whitening).

Name and address

  • Robinson Young Ltd,
  • Ibson House,
  • Eastern Way,
  • Bury St Edmunds,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP32 7AB,

Return to

  • Robinson Young Ltd,
  • Ibson House,
  • Eastern Way,
  • Bury St Edmunds,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP32 7AB,
  • UK.
  • (UK): +44 (0)2 070973263
  • (IRL) +353 (0) 14311028
  • consumerservice.gb@ace.info
  • consumerservice.ie@ace.info
  • www.acecleanuk.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
ACE GENTLE BLEACH STAIN REMOVER. Warning. Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Do not mix with other bleaching agents. Oxygenated water may have temporary and reversible effects on skin (e.g. whitening).

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Ace stain remover really does work.

5 stars

All you need to remove stains. Works on all fabrics, including wool carpets. Great for greasy stains and tomato sauce. Rarely need to treat a stain twice.

