Ardbeg 10Yo Scotch Whisky 70Cl - Smoky

Handle with care and you will be rewarded!
With a medicinal nose (think TOP and fabric plasters) and big hit of peat, this is definitely not for the feint hearted or those entering malt whiskey territory for the first time!! That said, it's my favourite of the Islay malts and favourite malt full stop. Pale in colour, surprising given its 10 years in the barrel.,, this is just stunning in every aspect and it's not a surprise to me was once voted best whiskey in the world (2009 I think) Like I said, not for beginners and even those venturing in to Smokey whisky territory for the 1s time, may want to consider the likes of Highland Park, Bowmore No1, Talisker 10 and then move to this. You will be rewarded for your efforts and once you are acclimatized (sic) you won't go back to the mainstream malts (you know who you are)