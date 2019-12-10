By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(1)Write a review
Ardbeg 10Yo Scotch Whisky 70Cl - Smoky
£ 37.00
£52.86/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • The ultimate Islay single malt Scotch whisky
  • Non Chill-Filtered
  • Ardbeg is considered by whisky Connoisseurs to be not only the Best of the Islay malt whiskies but The Best Whisky in the World.
  • Ardbeg is Islay, Islay is Ardbeg
  • The Ardbeg Distillery lies on the most southerly part of Islay and on the rugged shores of the Atlantic Ocean.
  • Islay is an antique land. Where Celtic monks found refuge raiding Norsemen and early distillers smuggled their illicit 'aquavitae' at Ardbeg's rocky cove. Where the Lords of the Isles ruled much of Scotland between the 12th and 15th centuries - the clan kings whose bloodline continued through the Macdougalls of Ardbeg, the founders of our great and noble whisky. Islay's history is Ardbeg's heritage. The island's past lives in our present.
  • Ardbeg is revered around the world as the peatiest, smokiest, most complex whisky of them all. Yet it does not flaunt the peat; rather the peat gives way to the malt, the natural sweetness of which subtly intrudes, producing perfect balance. The unusual spirit still with its purifier, the only one of its kinds on Islay, is what many believe contributes to this balance and complexity, making Ardbeg the malt to which all others aspire ....truly the Ultimate Islay Malt.
  • Typically most whiskies are chill-filtered and reduced to a strength of 40% abv. Ardbeg 10 years old, however, is non chill-filtered and has a strength of 46% abv, thus retaining maximum flavour, at the same time giving more body and added depth. On adding water a little cloudiness may occur which is perfectly natural and is not a matter for concern.
  • The Untamed Spirit of Islay
  • "Unquestionably the greatest distillery to be found on Earth. If perfection on the palate exists, this is it."
  • Jim Murrays, "The Complete Book of Whisky."
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

34.5

ABV

46% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled & Bottled in Scotland

Name and address

  • Ardbeg Distillery Limited,
  • Isle of Islay,
  • Argyll,
  • Scotland,
  • PA42 7EA.

Return to

  • Ardbeg Distillery Limited,
  • Isle of Islay,
  • Argyll,
  • Scotland,
  • PA42 7EA.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Handle with care and you will be rewarded!

5 stars

With a medicinal nose (think TOP and fabric plasters) and big hit of peat, this is definitely not for the feint hearted or those entering malt whiskey territory for the first time!! That said, it's my favourite of the Islay malts and favourite malt full stop. Pale in colour, surprising given its 10 years in the barrel.,, this is just stunning in every aspect and it's not a surprise to me was once voted best whiskey in the world (2009 I think) Like I said, not for beginners and even those venturing in to Smokey whisky territory for the 1s time, may want to consider the likes of Highland Park, Bowmore No1, Talisker 10 and then move to this. You will be rewarded for your efforts and once you are acclimatized (sic) you won't go back to the mainstream malts (you know who you are)

