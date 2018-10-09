Tesco Natural Sweet Sweetcorn In Water 200G

Handy sized veg portion!
I always have these in the cupboard to use in a salad or tuna Sweet corn mayo sandwich. A quick and handy alternative to frozen Sweetcorn.
Sweet
Sweet & juicy lovely straight from the tin
Typical values per 100g: Energy 338kJ / 80kcal
Sweetcorn, Water.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Microwave
Instructions: Category D 750 Watt: 800 watt, Category E 850 Watt: 900 watt
Step: Empty the contents of the can into a non-metallic container and cover.,
Step: Heat on full power for, Category D 750 Watt: 1 min, Category E 850 Watt: 1 min
Step: Leave to stand for, Category D 750 Watt: 1 min, Category E 850 Watt: 1/2 min
Step: after heating. Stir well and drain before serving.,
Step: Total time, Category D 750 Watt: 2 mins, Category E 850 Watt: 1 1/2 mins
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Drain and serve.
Time: 3 minutes
Produced in France
1 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
160g
200g e
|Typical Values
|100g drained contains
|Each drained can (160g) contains
|Energy
|338kJ / 80kcal
|540kJ / 129kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|3.0g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|11.6g
|18.5g
|Sugars
|6.8g
|10.9g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|4.6g
|Protein
|2.8g
|4.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
