Bombay Sapphire Gin 1 Litre

5(4)Write a review
Bombay Sapphire Gin 1 Litre
£ 27.50
£27.50/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sapphire distilled London dry gin
  • For the Bombay Sapphire Collins and other Bombay Sapphire cocktail recipes visit www.bombaysapphire.com
  • The tantalising, smooth and complex taste that you experience when you sip Bombay Sapphire gin, is described as fresh citrus and juniper flavours combined with an elegant light spicy finish.
  • The flavours of the botanicals are captured through a delicate distillation process called Vapour Infusion to give Bombay Sapphire its distinctive taste.
  • Juniper Berries - from Italy
  • Lemon Peel - from Spain
  • Coriander (Seeds) - from Morocco
  • Angelica (Root) - from Saxony
  • Orris (Iris Root) - from Italy
  • Grains of Paradise - from West Africa
  • Cubeb Berries - from Java
  • Cassia Bark - from Indo-China
  • Almonds - from Spain
  • Liquorice - from China
  • Hand Selected Botanicals
  • Vapour infused
  • Hand selected exotic botanicals
  • From a 1761 recipe
  • Distilled from 100% grain
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Tasting Notes

  The tantalising, smooth and complex taste that you experience when you sip Bombay Sapphire gin, is described as fresh citrus and juniper flavours combined with an elegant light spicy finish

Alcohol Units

40

ABV

40% vol

Country

England

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of England

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Bacardi-Martini Ltd,
  • Kings Worthy,
  • Winchester,
  • Hampshire,
  • SO23 7TW.

Return to

  • Bacardi-Martini Ltd,
  • Kings Worthy,
  • Winchester,
  • Hampshire,
  • SO23 7TW.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

100cl ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste

5 stars

Good quality gin.

loved it one of the best gin

5 stars

loved it one of the best gin

great anytime

5 stars

Always a great choice with lemon or lime & Tonic

delicious

5 stars

best gin ever

