Tesco Finest Lightly Salted Crisps 150G

reccomended
These are great crisps, please don't discontinue them like so many other items.
Yes Yes yes
Could have even less salt!
I bought some Finest Lightly Salted Crisps the other day, but unfortunately they were too salty, not lightly at all.
Quality crisps that can't be faulted. Also not over-greasy like some and quality potatoes and frying doesn't need lots of salt.
Handy sized pack to go with sandwiches lunchtimes to just dig in and take a handful.
They keep fresh in the fridge over the week.
happy customer
Best crisps I have ever tasted