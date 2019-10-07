By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Lightly Salted Crisps 150G

4.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest Lightly Salted Crisps 150G
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy542kJ 130kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2169kJ / 519kcal

Product Description

  • Sea salted potato crisps.
  • Hand Cooked Crisps Our experts in Devon work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (25g)
Energy2169kJ / 519kcal542kJ / 130kcal
Fat28.8g7.2g
Saturates2.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate58.6g14.7g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre2.5g0.6g
Protein5.1g1.3g
Salt1.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

reccomended

5 stars

These are great crisps, please don't discontinue them like so many other items.

Yes Yes yes

5 stars

Yes Yes yes

Could have even less salt!

3 stars

I bought some Finest Lightly Salted Crisps the other day, but unfortunately they were too salty, not lightly at all.

Quality crisps that cant be faulted.

5 stars

Quality crisps that can't be faulted. Also not over-greasy like some and quality potatoes and frying doesn't need lots of salt.

Handy sized pack to go with sandwiches lunchtimes to just dig in and take a handful.

4 stars

They keep fresh in the fridge over the week.

happy customer

5 stars

Best crisps I have ever tasted

