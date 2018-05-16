By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heinz Spaghetti In Tomato Sauce 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heinz Spaghetti In Tomato Sauce 200G
£ 0.60
£3.00/kg
Per can (200g)
  • Energy526kJ 124kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0g
    <1%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt0.7g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 263kJ

Product Description

  • Spaghetti in Tomato Sauce.
  • 1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
  • Freshly made pasta in a juicy tomato sauce.
  • 1 OF YOUR 5 A DAY.
  • LOW FAT.
  • LOW SUGAR.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS OR FLAVOURS.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL PRESERVATIVES.
  • MADE WITH FRESH PASTA.
  • Vegetarian.
  • Green Dot
  • Can - Metal - widely recycled
  • Pack size: 200G
  • Low fat
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

Spaghetti (49%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)), Tomatoes (43%), Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Acid - Citric Acid, Herb Extract, Garlic Salt, Spice Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Hob: Heat gently in pan.

Number of uses

Servings per can - 1

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • Get in touch.
  • Phone 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote code on the can end.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer can%RI*
Energy 263kJ526kJ
-62kcal124kcal6%
Fat 0.2g0.4g1%
- of which saturates TraceTrace<1%
Carbohydrate 12.9g25.8g10%
- of which sugars 3.5g7.0g8%
Fibre 0.8g1.6g
Protein 1.7g3.3g7%
Salt 0.3g0.7g11%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Heinz Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 200G

£ 0.65
£3.25/kg

Heinz Ravioli In Tomato Sauce 200G

£ 0.75
£3.75/kg

Heinz Spaghetti Hoops In Tomato Sauce 205G

£ 0.60
£2.93/kg

Heinz Baked Beans With Pork Sausages In Tomato Sauce 200G

£ 0.65
£3.25/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here