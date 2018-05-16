Compeed Blister Medium 5 Pack

Product Description
- Blister Plasters
- Compeed® hydrocolloid technology is an active gel with moisture absorbing particles. Compeed® plaster acts like a second skin to support the natural moisture balance, to:
- Relieve blister pain instantly.
- Protect and cushion against rubbing.
- Offer fast wound healing.
- Stays in place for several days.
- 5 x 4.2 x 6.8 cm
- Individual experience might vary.
- Relieves pain instantly
- Protects against rubbing
- Heals fast
- Stays in place
Information
Produce of
Made in Denmark
Preparation and Usage
- Clean and dry skin before use. Do not touch adhesive side of plaster. Leave in place until it starts to detach. May be up to several days.
- Diabetics: consult doctor before use.
- Full instructions and warnings inside.
Name and address
- UK:
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- IRL:
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
Return to
- UK:
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Tel 0845 6031127
- IRL:
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
- Tel 1850 22 00 44
- www.compeed.com
Net Contents
5 x Plasters
