Ocean Spray Cranberry Classic Light Juice Drink 1 Litre
- Energy70kJ 16kcal1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars3g3%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 35kJ /
Product Description
- Light Cranberry Juice Drink with Sweeteners
- To find out more about our unique passion for cranberries please visit: oceanspray.co.uk or join us at: facebook.com/oceansprayuk
- We carefully select and blend our ripe ruby-red cranberries to make this light, crisp and refreshing juice drink and each 200ml glass has only 16 calories.
- †Over 80% fewer calories than Cranberry Classic® Juice Drink.
- Farmer Owned Since 1930
- Hello, we're the May family...
- ...one of the farming families of the Ocean Spray cooperative.
- We have grown cranberries in beautiful British Columbia for over 100 years. Today four generations of our family work together to harvest the very best ruby-red cranberries. It's our way of life!
- The Mays
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring fruit sugars
- Free from artificial colours and flavourings
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Water, Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (27%), Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose)
Storage
After opening, keep refrigerated and drink within 4 days.For Best Before End see top of pack.
Produce of
Our cranberries are grown in the USA, Canada and Chile
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Number of uses
This carton contains five 200ml servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Packing. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside
Name and address
- Refresco Gerber UK Limited,
- Bridgwater,
- TA6 4RN,
- UK.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 200ml
|(%RI*)
|Energy
|35kJ /
|70kJ /
|-
|8kcal
|16kcal
|(1%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(0%)
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|(0%)
|Carbohydrates
|1.5g
|3g
|(1%)
|of which Sugars
|1.5g
|3g
|(3%)
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|(0%)
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|(0%)
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
