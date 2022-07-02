We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rodda's Clotted Cream 227G

4.2(19)Write a review
Rodda's Clotted Cream 227G
£ 2.40
£1.06/100g

Product Description

  • Rodda's Clotted Cream 227G
  • What's your wonderful Rodda's moment?
  • Tell us at www.roddas.co.uk/wonderfulmoments
  • People say our famous cornish clotted cream makes everything more special. That's why it's...
  • Rodda's a Spoonful of Wonderful
  • We love it when people tell us how they have enjoyed our cornish clotted cream.
  • Every spoonful brings back very happy memories, that's why its...
  • My wonderful Rodda's Moment
  • “Now she's moved out of home, my daughter misses my home cooking. I often send her care packages, and i always get requests for her favourite - my homemade chocolate brownies, best enjoyed warm for the ultimate gooeyness. I'd get in trouble if i didn't include a pot of Rodda's clotted cream to enjoy with them. It's a true taste of home.
  • I also have to make sure there's enough to share with her housemate!"
  • By Leanne - Brighton
  • For five generations, the Rodda Family has been carefully crafting real Cornish Clotted Cream made with 100% Cornish Milk from our Farming Families based within 30 miles of our creamery
  • Designated Origin - UK Protected
  • PEFC™ - PEFC/16-33-939
  • Pack size: 227G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk.

Storage

Keep me in the fridge.Use within 3 days of opening. For best before, see top. Do not freeze.

Produce of

Produced in the UK.

Name and address

  • A.E. Rodda & Son Ltd.,
  • The Creamery,
  • Cornwall,
  • TR16 5BU.
  • C/o Mann Lines BV,
  • Veerhaven 7,

Return to

  • A. E. Rodda & Son Ltd.,
  • The Creamery,
  • Cornwall,
  • TR16 5BU.
  • +44 (0)1209 823300
  • www.roddas.co.uk

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy2,413kJ
-586kcal
Fat63.5g
of which saturates39.7g
Carbohydrate2.3g
of which sugars2.3g
Protein1.6g
Salt0.04g
19 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Good

5 stars

Excellent quality used for home made cream tea with friends

Love this cream!!!

5 stars

What a creamy buttery taste! Absolutely loving it. Our only problem is that it doesn't come in lactose free form too - my younger child is devastated that he can't eat it...

Spoilt afternoon tea

1 stars

Not very good.was very watery couldn’t use it for our afternoon tea wouldn’t buy again

Excelleny. Nice for a treat

5 stars

Lovely had it with strawberries, then enough to have it with pudding! Only 2 of us though! But was good.

The best available as far as we know.

5 stars

We grow strawberries and only know of the Rodda;s brand so thats the one we order. Marriage made in heaven.

Runny ...

1 stars

You know how CLOTTED cream should be quite thick (enough to spoon onto a scone), well this wasn't. Very disappointed as purchased for afternoon tea and could not use as wasn't sure if I could whip it up to make it thicker? Anyway I had some fresh double cream in the fridge as well, whipped and used that instead. Definitely would not buy this particular products again and would not recommend.

Yummy

4 stars

I personally consider it the best on the market

Delicious

5 stars

Very good quality and nice and thick not runny very delicious

The best clotted cream

5 stars

By far the best clotted cream you sell. Not so greasy as Langage much smoother. Ideal on scones with jam or fresh fruit.

Yummy

5 stars

Lovely, as you would expect it go's straight on your hips! But what a fabulous treat. Thick rich creamy wonderful for a cram tea ( and cheaper than going to the West Country 😋)

1-10 of 19 reviews

