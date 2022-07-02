Rodda's Clotted Cream 227G

Good
Excellent quality used for home made cream tea with friends
Love this cream!!!
What a creamy buttery taste! Absolutely loving it. Our only problem is that it doesn't come in lactose free form too - my younger child is devastated that he can't eat it...
Spoilt afternoon tea
Not very good.was very watery couldn’t use it for our afternoon tea wouldn’t buy again
Excelleny. Nice for a treat
Lovely had it with strawberries, then enough to have it with pudding! Only 2 of us though! But was good.
The best available as far as we know.
We grow strawberries and only know of the Rodda;s brand so thats the one we order. Marriage made in heaven.
Runny ...
You know how CLOTTED cream should be quite thick (enough to spoon onto a scone), well this wasn't. Very disappointed as purchased for afternoon tea and could not use as wasn't sure if I could whip it up to make it thicker? Anyway I had some fresh double cream in the fridge as well, whipped and used that instead. Definitely would not buy this particular products again and would not recommend.
Yummy
I personally consider it the best on the market
Delicious
Very good quality and nice and thick not runny very delicious
The best clotted cream
By far the best clotted cream you sell. Not so greasy as Langage much smoother. Ideal on scones with jam or fresh fruit.
Yummy
Lovely, as you would expect it go's straight on your hips! But what a fabulous treat. Thick rich creamy wonderful for a cram tea ( and cheaper than going to the West Country 😋)