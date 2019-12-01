Counter Tesco British Pork Meaty Ribs

Really Nice
I had 4 of these & 700g. And there was so much meat I could only eat just over 2... & not much bone. Nice taste too. will buy again. but not so much.. :-).
REAL SPARE RIBS
This is my 2nd order of these ribs as they are just fabulous. It is difficult to know how to order when buying on line, as it isn't clear how to do this BUT that is why there is the facility to use the ' Note to Picker'. There you can say exactly how many ribs you want. I want 12 large meaty ribs for Monday 25th Nov home delivery... lets see if that's what I get. Watch this space.
Not bad quality, but I thought I was ordering a st
Not bad quality, but I thought I was ordering a strip of ribs for barbecue and end up with 2 separate ribs only. Was disappointed.
The best rack of ribs going
Ask for exact cut
Very good, but if you want a rack of ribs, you need to ask as otherwise you'll get individual ribs!
Not a full rack. 5 off cuts inatead
Rather than one rack of ribs I got 5 small crappy cuts instead.
Awsom
Ribs don't get any better than these. Once you have had these, you will never buy ribs in a restaurant ever again.
you can only order 0.3 kg, not enough for 4 people
no idea - could only order 0.3 kg, not enough to feed even one person. so had to order pre packaged.
NOT ribs, its belly pork
NOT ribs. These are more like slices of belly pork. I ordered 4 lots and just 1 so called rib was on the bone.