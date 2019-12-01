By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Tesco British Pork Meaty Ribs

3.5(9)Write a review
Counter Tesco British Pork Meaty Ribs
£ 1.80
£6.00/kg
  • Energy1114kJ 269kcal
    13%
  • Fat22.5g
    32%
  • Saturates12.6g
    63%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1114kJ / 269kcal

Product Description

  • British Pork Meaty Ribs
  • British Pork Meaty Ribs Suitable for home freezing

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlRI*
Energy1114kJ / 269kcal8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat22.5g70g
Saturates12.6g20g
Carbohydrate0g260g
Sugars0g90g
Fibre0.1g
Protein16.5g50g
Salt0.3g6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

9 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Really Nice

5 stars

I had 4 of these & 700g. And there was so much meat I could only eat just over 2... & not much bone. Nice taste too. will buy again. but not so much.. :-).

REAL SPARE RIBS

5 stars

This is my 2nd order of these ribs as they are just fabulous. It is difficult to know how to order when buying on line, as it isn't clear how to do this BUT that is why there is the facility to use the ' Note to Picker'. There you can say exactly how many ribs you want. I want 12 large meaty ribs for Monday 25th Nov home delivery... lets see if that's what I get. Watch this space.

Not bad quality, but I thought I was ordering a st

2 stars

Not bad quality, but I thought I was ordering a strip of ribs for barbecue and end up with 2 separate ribs only. Was disappointed.

The best rack of ribs going

5 stars

The best rack of ribs going

Ask for exact cut

5 stars

Very good, but if you want a rack of ribs, you need to ask as otherwise you'll get individual ribs!

Not a full rack. 5 off cuts inatead

1 stars

Rather than one rack of ribs I got 5 small crappy cuts instead.

Awsom

5 stars

Ribs don't get any better than these. Once you have had these, you will never buy ribs in a restaurant ever again.

you can only order 0.3 kg, not enough for 4 people

1 stars

no idea - could only order 0.3 kg, not enough to feed even one person. so had to order pre packaged.

NOT ribs, its belly pork

1 stars

NOT ribs. These are more like slices of belly pork. I ordered 4 lots and just 1 so called rib was on the bone.

