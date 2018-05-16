Covonia Chesty Cough Mixture 150Ml

Product Description
- Chesty Cough Mixture Mentholated
- Levomenthol
- Squill Tincture
- Liquorice Liquid Extract
- Covonia Chesty Cough Mixture Mentholated relieves the symptoms of chesty coughs and sore throats.
- Effective relief of troublesome chesty coughs
- Non drowsy
- For chesty coughs
- Expectorant
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Active ingredients per 5ml: Levomenthol 4mg, Squill Tincture 0.6ml, Liquorice Liquid Extract 0.125ml, Also contains: Ethanol, Sucrose, Glucose, Glycerol (E422), Sodium Parahydroxybenzoates (E215, E219). Alcohol 7.7vol%, Sucrose 1.53g per 5ml
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Important: Peel here & read all text inside Before use.
- Shake the bottle.
- Take the solution by mouth.
- Adults, the elderly and children over 12 years: Take 1 or 2 x 5ml spoonfuls every 4 hours if required.
- Children 5 - 12 years: Take 1 x 5ml spoonful every 4 hours if required.
Warnings
- Do not give to children under 5 years old unless your doctor tells you to.
- DO NOT EXCEED THE STATED DOSE.
- Do not take this medicine if you:
- Are an alcoholic.
- Have breathing difficulties.
- Have raised pressure in your head.
- Have heart, liver or kidney problems.
- Are allergic to anything in this medicine.
- If symptoms persist or worsen consult your doctor.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- MA holder and manufacturer:
- Thornton and Ross Ltd.,
- Huddersfield,
- HD7 5QH,
- UK.
Lower age limit
5 Years
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
