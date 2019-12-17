Jus-Rol 2 Puff Pastry Blocks 1Kg
- Energy782 kJ 188 kcal9%
- Fat11.8 g17%
- Saturates6.2 g31%
- Sugars0.2 g<1%
- Salt0.45 g8%
Product Description
- Frozen uncooked puff pastry 2 blocks.
- Why not check out www.jusrol.co.uk for more recipe ideas!
- Jus-Rol Frozen pastry sheets and blocks make it easy for you to bake.
- Shortcrust, puff, vol au vent: all the frozen pastry types you need to create sausage rolls, mince pies or party food.
- Jus-Rol frozen pastry sheets are also available in the chilled aisle
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 1000g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetable Oils and Fats (Palm, Rapeseed), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not refreeze once defrosted. Once defrosted use within 24 hours.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Preparing your pastry:
- Ensure pastry is thoroughly defrosted before use. There are two blocks in this pack. Separate and defrost as required.
- Thaw at room temperature for 2 1/2 hours.
- Alternatively, thaw overnight in your fridge then remove from fridge at least 30 minutes before use.
- Lightly flour both the work surface and pastry before rolling out to your required thickness.
- Allow to stand for 5 minutes to help reduce shrinkage.
- Bake in a preheated oven at 220°C (200°C for fan assisted oven)/Gas Mark 6, or at the temperature required in your recipe.
Number of uses
Each block (500g) provides at least 10 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK Ltd,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- At Jus Rol™ we love pastry and we hope you do too. To get in touch you can phone and contact us via our website.
- Telephone Monday - Friday 9am - 6pm 0800 028 0089 (UK only) 1-800 535 115 (ROI only)
- www.jusrol.co.uk
- www.jusrol.ie
- General Mills UK Ltd,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
2 x 500g ℮
Nutrition
