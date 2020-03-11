By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Cleansing Wipes 25

2(10)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Cleansing Wipes 25
£ 2.50
£0.10/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Smoothing and anti-fatigue
  • Enriched with Pro-Calcium and Sweet Almond Oil
  • For mature skin
  • The L'Oréal Paris Laboratories have created a cleansing wipe enriched with Pro-Calcium and Sweet Almond Oil known for their smoothing properties.
  • Innovation: Age Perfect wipes are protected by an airtight dispenser lid, to avoid the Wipes from drying out.
  • Results: Perfectly cleansed, the formula leaves your skin looking revived and smoother. Used daily, skin is intensely cleansed and feels revitalised, more resilient.
  • Smoothing and anti-fatigue
  • Enriched with Pro-Calcium and Sweet Almond Oil
  • For mature skin
  • Dermatologically tested

Information

Ingredients

Aqua/Water, Glycerin, PEG-100 Stearate, Rosa Gallica Extract / Rosa Gallica Flower Extract, Calcium Pantetheine Sulfonate, Glyceryl Stearate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil / Sweet Almond Oil, Ammonium Polyacryldimethyltauramide / Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Disodium EDTA, Isopropyl Palmitate, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Cetyl Alcohol, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Myritrimonium Bromide, Linalool, Geraniol, Eugenol, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B164751/4)

Preparation and Usage

  • Use:
  • Gently wipe over the face and eyes without rinsing. Carefully reseal airtight dispenser lid after use.
  • After use, please dispose of responsibly. Do not discard in the environment.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

25 x Wipes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

These were my favourite cleansing wipes and they w

3 stars

These were my favourite cleansing wipes and they were my favourite for a very long time until Loreal decided to change texture in cloths, and to be honest, these cloths irritate my skin, where the previous ones were not so harsh and was pleasant to use, so currently I use these only if I am too lazy to use alternative cleansers and want quick clean, however, I am on look out for new wipes and when I find them, I will replace loreal ones for good...

Having used and loved these wipes for years, I now

2 stars

Having used and loved these wipes for years, I now find they leave my skin tight and irritate my eyes. I'm afraid I won't be using them again unless they go back to the original formula.

i just love l`oreal skin care products but of late

4 stars

i just love l`oreal skin care products but of late i cant seem to find the age perfect wipes in any of my local outlets .

I came onto this site to see if other people had i

1 stars

I came onto this site to see if other people had issues with the Age Perfect Cleansing Wipes. Since about Sept 2014. The composition of them has changed, they no longer stay flat on your hand while wiping your face, they are totally different and not enjoyable to use. I have used Age Perfect Wipes for many years, but will not buy them again, until you can inform me that you have reverted back to the original composition. I would prefer not to give them a star rating. Listen to your customers L'Oreal.

I've used the mature skin cleansing wipes for a lo

1 stars

I've used the mature skin cleansing wipes for a long time but for some unknown reason they have changed the fabric. Why? Please go back to the original fabric.

Like two of the other reviewers, I have been using

1 stars

Like two of the other reviewers, I have been using Age Perfect wipes for a few years. I too thought they must have been re-formulated, as the wipes are rough & drier, & my skin is dry, red & tender. Needless to say, I won't be carrying on using them! Why alter something that doesn't need to be?! Please go back to the previous formula!

Like eljayce I've been using L'Oreal Age Perfect c

1 stars

Like eljayce I've been using L'Oreal Age Perfect cleansing wipes for many years, and was very happy with them. Last night I noticed my new pack was thicker, and when opened there was a slight smell I hadn't noticed before. The texture of the wipe is different. After using it my skin stung, and I had to wash it off. I tried again this evening and the same thing happened. I am hugely disappointed and I won't be buying them again. There was nothing on the pack to indicate it was a new formula: as I'd binned the old pack I couldn't compare it. Having read the review by eljayce I realise it is new. Why on earth did you change what was such a great product?

Loved Loreal Age Perfect cleansing wipes and used

1 stars

Loved Loreal Age Perfect cleansing wipes and used them for years. Very Soft on the sknin and with Vitamin C. So WHY change them? The new wipes with Pro Calcium + Sweet Almond Oil are extremely rough on the skin and are dry compared to the ones with Dermoliss + Calcium. Won't buy them again.

My all-time favourite cleansing wipes. Amazing sof

5 stars

My all-time favourite cleansing wipes. Amazing soft-scent. Don't dry out half way through the packet. Just enough product on the wipes, so your face isn't left with lots of product, but they are not too dry, like some wipes you can get.

L'Oreal cleansing wipes

3 stars

These wipes do the job but I personally prefer the Johnson's 3 in 1 wipes, they are softer and to my taste have a better perfume. Would not buy these again.

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Cleansing Milk 200Ml

£ 5.00
£2.50/100ml

Tesco Antibacterial Floor Wipes Apple 15Pack

£ 1.00
£0.07/each

L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Rehydrating Day Cream 50Ml

£ 12.00
£24.00/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here