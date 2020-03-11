L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Cleansing Wipes 25

These were my favourite cleansing wipes and they w 3 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 8th June 2016 These were my favourite cleansing wipes and they were my favourite for a very long time until Loreal decided to change texture in cloths, and to be honest, these cloths irritate my skin, where the previous ones were not so harsh and was pleasant to use, so currently I use these only if I am too lazy to use alternative cleansers and want quick clean, however, I am on look out for new wipes and when I find them, I will replace loreal ones for good...

Having used and loved these wipes for years, I now 2 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 19th January 2015 Having used and loved these wipes for years, I now find they leave my skin tight and irritate my eyes. I'm afraid I won't be using them again unless they go back to the original formula.

i just love l`oreal skin care products but of late 4 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 8th January 2015 i just love l`oreal skin care products but of late i cant seem to find the age perfect wipes in any of my local outlets .

I came onto this site to see if other people had i 1 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 10th December 2014 I came onto this site to see if other people had issues with the Age Perfect Cleansing Wipes. Since about Sept 2014. The composition of them has changed, they no longer stay flat on your hand while wiping your face, they are totally different and not enjoyable to use. I have used Age Perfect Wipes for many years, but will not buy them again, until you can inform me that you have reverted back to the original composition. I would prefer not to give them a star rating. Listen to your customers L'Oreal.

I've used the mature skin cleansing wipes for a lo 1 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 30th November 2014 I've used the mature skin cleansing wipes for a long time but for some unknown reason they have changed the fabric. Why? Please go back to the original fabric.

Like two of the other reviewers, I have been using 1 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 20th October 2014 Like two of the other reviewers, I have been using Age Perfect wipes for a few years. I too thought they must have been re-formulated, as the wipes are rough & drier, & my skin is dry, red & tender. Needless to say, I won't be carrying on using them! Why alter something that doesn't need to be?! Please go back to the previous formula!

Like eljayce I've been using L'Oreal Age Perfect c 1 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 24th September 2014 Like eljayce I've been using L'Oreal Age Perfect cleansing wipes for many years, and was very happy with them. Last night I noticed my new pack was thicker, and when opened there was a slight smell I hadn't noticed before. The texture of the wipe is different. After using it my skin stung, and I had to wash it off. I tried again this evening and the same thing happened. I am hugely disappointed and I won't be buying them again. There was nothing on the pack to indicate it was a new formula: as I'd binned the old pack I couldn't compare it. Having read the review by eljayce I realise it is new. Why on earth did you change what was such a great product?

Loved Loreal Age Perfect cleansing wipes and used 1 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 19th September 2014 Loved Loreal Age Perfect cleansing wipes and used them for years. Very Soft on the sknin and with Vitamin C. So WHY change them? The new wipes with Pro Calcium + Sweet Almond Oil are extremely rough on the skin and are dry compared to the ones with Dermoliss + Calcium. Won't buy them again.

My all-time favourite cleansing wipes. Amazing sof 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 10th May 2014 My all-time favourite cleansing wipes. Amazing soft-scent. Don't dry out half way through the packet. Just enough product on the wipes, so your face isn't left with lots of product, but they are not too dry, like some wipes you can get.