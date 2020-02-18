By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Milton Sterilising Fluid 500Ml

5(2)Write a review
Milton Sterilising Fluid 500Ml

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Product Description

  • Sterilising Fluid
  • Sterilises in only 15 minutes
  • Clinically proven to kills 99.9% of germs
  • Solution works for 24 hours
  • Kills 99.9% of germs*
  • *Bactericidal: in 5 minutes EN1040, EN1276 at (0.5% V/V), EN13697 (at 1.8% V/V). Active on MRSA. Fungicidal: in 15 minutes EN1275 on Candida albicans (germ causing thrush) EN1650 Virucidal: In 15 minutes NFT72-180. Active on Rotavirus.
  • Maximum protection
  • Kills 99.9% of germs
  • Sterilises in 15 mins
  • No need to rinse
  • Stay sterile for 24H
  • Pack size: 0.5L

Information

Ingredients

Active ingredient: Sodium Hypochlorite (CAS: 7681-52-9): 2% w/w

Storage

Store away from heat.Batch no and best before: see on the bottle.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • The Cold Water Method
  • 1 Clean
  • Wash bottle, treats, breastfeeding equipment in warm soapy water, then rinse in cold water.
  • 2 Prepare Solution
  • Fill your unit with 5L of water, add 1 cap of Fluid. (30ml dilution at (0.6% v.v).
  • 3 Add Items
  • Close the lid. Submerge items under water. In just 15 mins everything is ready to use. No need to rinse with water. Items can stay in the solution until needed. Renew the solution every 24 hours.
  • Use this method to disinfect fruit & vegetables but rinse. For surfaces, use 3 caps (90 ml dilution at 1.8 v/v) for 5L of water.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Keep away from children. When in contact with the eye, rinse well and contact a specialist. If swallowed contact a doctor and show the packaging. Do not use in combination with other products as toxic gases may be released (chlorine). Do not use on metal.
  • TAKE CARE NOT TO SPLASH THE SOLUTION AS IT MAY DISCOLOUR FABRIC. Do not throw in the environment

Name and address

  • Laboratoire Rivadis,
  • Impasse du petit Rosé,
  • ZI, 79100 Louzy,
  • France.

Return to

  • GB - IRL: 0800 097 5606
  • www.milton-tm.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Keep away from children. When in contact with the eye, rinse well and contact a specialist. If swallowed contact a doctor and show the packaging. Do not use in combination with other products as toxic gases may be released (chlorine). Do not use on metal. TAKE CARE NOT TO SPLASH THE SOLUTION AS IT MAY DISCOLOUR FABRIC. Do not throw in the environment

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Clean cups

5 stars

I don't have a dishwasher and it gets rid of tea stains in cups instantly

A Classic

5 stars

Milton has long been a staple in my home even before I had my kids. My mother has been using Milton around her home as long as I can remember as has her mother. The use I get from one bottle makes it hugely economical compared to other cleaning products, and I feel comfortable using it around my children while also feel8ng confident in its abilities. I use both the solution and the tablets, but find the solution convenient when working with water that wouldn't be your standard 5L ect. Love how fresh everything looks and smells after a clean with Milton. And how when using the correct quantity for the correct time, it can fight all kinds of bacteria and viruses.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here