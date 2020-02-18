Milton Sterilising Fluid 500Ml

Clean cups
I don't have a dishwasher and it gets rid of tea stains in cups instantly
A Classic
Milton has long been a staple in my home even before I had my kids. My mother has been using Milton around her home as long as I can remember as has her mother. The use I get from one bottle makes it hugely economical compared to other cleaning products, and I feel comfortable using it around my children while also feel8ng confident in its abilities. I use both the solution and the tablets, but find the solution convenient when working with water that wouldn't be your standard 5L ect. Love how fresh everything looks and smells after a clean with Milton. And how when using the correct quantity for the correct time, it can fight all kinds of bacteria and viruses.