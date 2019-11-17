Sharwoods Madras Sauce 420G

Bland as anything. Sharwoods have lost the plot.
Bland as anything. Sharwoods have lost the plot.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold
Water, Tomatoes (28%), Diced Onion, Tomato Purée (10%), Fried Onions (Onion, Rapeseed Oil), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Spices, Sugar, Desiccated Coconut (1%), Salt, Chilli Powder, Garlic Purée, Ground Coriander, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Lemon Oil
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & use within 3 days.Best Before End: See Cap
Product of the UK
This jar contains approximately 4 portions
Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
420g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 1/4 jar portion (105g) as sold
|Energy (kJ)
|314kJ
|330kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|76kcal
|79kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|4.7g
|of which Saturates
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrates
|6.7g
|7.0g
|of which Sugars
|3.9g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|2.0g
|Protein
|1.1g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.87g
|0.91g
|This jar contains approximately 4 portions
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019