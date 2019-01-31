By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lurpak Slightly Salted Spreadable 250G

4.5(2)Write a review
Lurpak Slightly Salted Spreadable 250G
£ 2.20
£8.80/kg

Product Description

  • Blended Spread 78% (52% milk fat & 26% rapeseed oil).
  • Lurpak® butter blended with rapeseed oil
  • To create Lurpak® Spreadable, we blend pure Lurpak® butter with rapeseed oil. Try it on your favourite fresh bread and top with whatever you fancy.
  • Be inventive, see where the flavours take you.
  • Made from natural ingredients
  • Free from palm oil
  • From pressed rapeseed oil only
  • Contains no colourings, preservatives or other additives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Butter (64%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Lactic Culture (Milk), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedSuitable for freezing. Best before: See lid

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Packaging not suitable for microwave.

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • 4 Savannah Way,
  • Leeds Valley Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • UK contact details:
  • Arla Consumer Careline 0845 600 6688
  • www.lurpak.co.uk
  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • 4 Savannah Way,
  • Leeds Valley Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2904kJ/706kcal
Fat 78g
of which saturates 35g
Carbohydrate 0.6g
of which sugars 0.6g
Protein 0.5g
Salt 0.90g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars



Tasty product

4 stars

Tasty product

Lurpak the best tasting butter

5 stars

Always get great results when using LSS when baking my own homemade Bread & it gives lots of flavour when adding it to my meat & fish dishes whilst cooking.

