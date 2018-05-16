Neutrogena Visibly Clear Blackhead Scrub 150Ml

Product Description
- Blackhead Eliminating Facial Scrub
- NEUTROGENA® Blackhead Eliminating Facial Scrub with purifying salicylic acid. This targeted daily facial scrub with blackhead fighting ingredients, is clinically proven to help eliminate and prevent blackheads from day 1, for a more refined complexion. With natural cellulose exfoliators that work at the source to unclog pores, remove trapped dirt and oil to clear skin and minimise the appearance of pores. Discover the full NEUTROGENA® Blackhead Eliminating range.
- Developed with dermatologists
- Clinically proven
- Deeply purifies to help eliminate & prevent blackheads for a refined complexion
- For blackhead-prone skin
- Oil-free
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
[PR-0000067], Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Cellulose, Glycerin, Polysorbate 60, Steareth-21, Salicylic Acid, Chondrus Crispus, Glucose, Agar, Menthyl Lactate, PVP, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Chloride, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Mica, Sodium Hydroxide, BHT, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Parfum, CI 77492, CI 77891, CI 73360
Produce of
Made in France
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: Recommended for daily usage. Apply on wet face and gently massage, especially the blackhead prone areas. Rinse thoroughly.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly.
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 4EG.
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
Return to
- UK: 0808 238 6006
- IE: 1800 220044
- www.neutrogena.co.uk
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
