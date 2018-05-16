Deep Heat Spray 150Ml

Product Description
- Pain Relief Spray
- Deep Heat Pain Relief Spray is a pain relieving, warming spray. It is recommended for the relief of pain in muscles, tendons, joints or bones, lower back and thigh pain, sprains or strains. It can be used before and after exercise.
- Effective relief from rheumatic pain, muscular aches and strains
- Pain relief plus heat
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredients: (w/w) 2-Hydroxyethyl Salicylate 5.0%, Ethyl Salicylate 5.0%, Methyl Nicotinate 1.6%, Methyl Salicylate 1.0%, Also contains: Propan-2-Ol, Butane
Storage
Store below 25°C. Do not use after the 'Use by' date shown on the bottom of the can.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use:
- Adults and children over 5 years only.
- Use only on your skin.
- Always try on a small area first and use sparingly.
- Shake can well before use.
- Hold the nozzle not less than 15cm (6") from the site of pain and spray in 2-3 short bursts. Massage is not required. Protect the face when spraying around the neck/shoulders.
- Repeat up to 3 times per day.
- Wash your hands after use.
- Do not inhale.
Warnings
- Caution:
- Do not use:
- If you are allergic to any of the ingredients
- If you are allergic to pain relievers such as aspirin, ibuprofen or other anti-inflammatories
- On children under 5 years old
- On broken skin, your eyes or other sensitive areas of skin
- See your doctor before use: if you are
- Pregnant
- Breast feeding
- Asthmatic
- Taking medicines that thin the blood, prevents clots (e.g. aspirin) or any other prescribed medicines.
- Stop using if excessive irritation, allergic reaction or other unwanted effects occur. Skin burns, blisters and temporary skin redness, rashes or burning sensation may occur. Some people may experience discomfort, particularly those with sensitive skin or if used in hot weather/after a hot bath.
- If you get any side effects talk to your doctor. You can also report side effects at www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard.
- If symptoms persist consult your doctor.
- Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children.
- Ask your pharmacist how to dispose of medicines no longer required.
- Warning: Danger. Pressurised container. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep away from heat/sparks/open flames/hot surfaces - No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source.
- Extremely Flammable
Name and address
- Manufacturer and MA holder:
- The Mentholatum Co. Ltd.,
- East Kilbride,
- G74 5PE,
- UK.
Return to
- The Mentholatum Co. Ltd.,
- East Kilbride,
- G74 5PE,
- UK.
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
WARNING Caution: Do not use: If you are allergic to any of the ingredients If you are allergic to pain relievers such as aspirin, ibuprofen or other anti-inflammatories On children under 5 years old On broken skin, your eyes or other sensitive areas of skin See your doctor before use: if you are Pregnant Breast feeding Asthmatic Taking medicines that thin the blood, prevents clots (e.g. aspirin) or any other prescribed medicines. Stop using if excessive irritation, allergic reaction or other unwanted effects occur. Skin burns, blisters and temporary skin redness, rashes or burning sensation may occur. Some people may experience discomfort, particularly those with sensitive skin or if used in hot weather/after a hot bath. If you get any side effects talk to your doctor. You can also report side effects at www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard. If symptoms persist consult your doctor. Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children. Ask your pharmacist how to dispose of medicines no longer required. Warning: Danger. Pressurised container. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep away from heat/sparks/open flames/hot surfaces - No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Extremely Flammable
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020