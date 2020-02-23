By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Tomato Ketchup 342G
£ 1.45
£0.42/100g

Product Description

  • Tomato Ketchup.
  • A pioneer of the Pure Food Act 1906, H.J. Heinz was among the few manufacturers of his day supporting this crusade. Today, we care just as much as we always have.
  • GROWN NOT MADE.
  • WITH NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS, FLAVOURS, PRESERVATIVES OR THICKENERS.
  • Kosher.

BY APPOINTMENT TO HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN PURVEYORS OF HEINZ PRODUCTS H.J. HEINZ FOODS UK LTD., LONDON, SE1 9SG.

  • Pack size: 342G

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (148g per 100g Tomato Ketchup), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spice and Herb Extracts (contain Celery), Spice

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery

Storage

After opening refrigerate and eat within 8 weeks.For Best Before date: see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • SHAKE WELL BEFORE USE.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 22

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • heinzketchup.co.uk
  • UK Careline 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)

Net Contents

342g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (15g)
Energy 435kJ/102kcal65kJ/15kcal
Fat 0.1gTrace
-of which saturates TraceTrace
Carbohydrate 23.2g3.5g
-of which sugars 22.8g3.4g
Protein 1.2g0.2g
Salt 1.8g0.3g

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

glass not plastic is best

5 stars

Why no tomato ketchup in glass bottles - plastic is horrible i shall never buy it.

Why no more glass Bottles ?

5 stars

Why has my Tesco stopped stocking Heinz Ketchup in glass bottles ? I much prefer it to the more vinegary stuff in the p!astic bottles.

Heinz bottle tomato sauce

1 stars

Taste has changed . Both of us prefer old one . always buy the bottle because the plastic squeeze bottles are too vinegary.

Glass Bottled Tomato Sauce

5 stars

I love this product because it tastes good but most importantly because it is in a Glass Bottle which makes it easier to recycle than plastic bottles which contaminate the planet.

No choice, it has to be Heinz ketchup

5 stars

What can you say about Heinz Tomato Ketchup that hasn't already been said? There is no comparison out there for taste or consistency. In this age of health concerns then, maybe, you might look for a lower sugar version but sometimes you just have to go for the best but use it more sparingly.

