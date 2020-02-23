Heinz Tomato Ketchup 342G

glass not plastic is best
Why no tomato ketchup in glass bottles - plastic is horrible i shall never buy it.
Why has my Tesco stopped stocking Heinz Ketchup in glass bottles ? I much prefer it to the more vinegary stuff in the p!astic bottles.
Taste has changed . Both of us prefer old one . always buy the bottle because the plastic squeeze bottles are too vinegary.
I love this product because it tastes good but most importantly because it is in a Glass Bottle which makes it easier to recycle than plastic bottles which contaminate the planet.
No choice, it has to be Heinz ketchup
What can you say about Heinz Tomato Ketchup that hasn't already been said? There is no comparison out there for taste or consistency. In this age of health concerns then, maybe, you might look for a lower sugar version but sometimes you just have to go for the best but use it more sparingly.