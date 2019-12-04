By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Benecol Light Spread 500G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.75
£5.50/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • 35% fat spread with added plant stanols
  • Plant stanol ester has been shown to lower cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease.
  • A daily intake of 1.5-2.4g plant stanols lowers cholesterol by 7-10% in 2-3 weeks. Consume 3 servings daily (2g of plant stanols) to give you the effect as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle, including your '5 a day'.
  • Over 30% less calories than Benecol Buttery Taste spread.
  • This Benecol® spread contains plant stanols shown to Lower Cholesterol by 7-10%.
  • Enjoying 3 servings Daily can make your foods do more for you by keeping more for you by keeping your heart happy too.
  • Proven to lower cholesterol
  • With plant stanols
  • Free from artificial colours and flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Plant Stanol Ester (Plant Stanols 6.6g/100g), Palm Oil, Modified Starch, Salt (0.8%), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Carotenes), Vitamin A, Vitamin D3

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep chilled.Best Before: See Top of Pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Our Light One
  • A smart and tasty choice to embrace the lighter side of life.
  • Perfect for spreading lavishly on bread or melt into your favourite vegetables.
  • Spreading

Number of uses

This pack contains 50 x 10g servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 1.5-3g plant stanols. More than 3g of plant stanols per day is not recommended. Check with your doctor if you are taking cholesterol lowering medication. Benecol® foods are not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol. Benecol foods may not be nutrionally appropriate for pregnant or breast feeding women and children under five years old. Heart disease has multiple risk factors and you may need to change more than one to lower overall risk.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Benecol Limited,
  • The Mille,
  • 1000 Great West Road,
  • Brentford,
  • TW8 9DW.

Return to

  • Or simply give us a call on 0800 018 4010 (UK). 1800 551 707 (IRL)
  • Or visit www.benecol.co.uk or www.benecol.ie

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 10g serving
Energy1343kJ/326kcal134kJ/33kcal
Fat of which35g3.5g
saturated5.1g0.5g
monounsaturated21g2.1g
polyunsaturated9g0.9g
Carbohydrates2.7g<0.5g
of which sugars<0.5g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.80g0.08g
Vitamin E4.8mg (40% RI)0.48mg (4% RI)
Vitamin A900μg (113% RI)90μg (11% RI)
Vitamin D37.5μg (150% RI)0.75μg (15% RI)
Omega-32.2g0.2g
Plant Stanols6.6g0.7g
RI - Reference Intake--

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

We like it

5 stars

We like it

