Benecol Light Spread 500G

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Plant Stanol Ester (Plant Stanols 6.6g/100g), Palm Oil, Modified Starch, Salt (0.8%), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Carotenes), Vitamin A, Vitamin D3
Keep chilled.Best Before: See Top of Pack.
This pack contains 50 x 10g servings
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 10g serving
|Energy
|1343kJ/326kcal
|134kJ/33kcal
|Fat of which
|35g
|3.5g
|saturated
|5.1g
|0.5g
|monounsaturated
|21g
|2.1g
|polyunsaturated
|9g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrates
|2.7g
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.80g
|0.08g
|Vitamin E
|4.8mg (40% RI)
|0.48mg (4% RI)
|Vitamin A
|900μg (113% RI)
|90μg (11% RI)
|Vitamin D3
|7.5μg (150% RI)
|0.75μg (15% RI)
|Omega-3
|2.2g
|0.2g
|Plant Stanols
|6.6g
|0.7g
|RI - Reference Intake
|-
|-
The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 1.5-3g plant stanols. More than 3g of plant stanols per day is not recommended. Check with your doctor if you are taking cholesterol lowering medication. Benecol® foods are not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol. Benecol foods may not be nutrionally appropriate for pregnant or breast feeding women and children under five years old. Heart disease has multiple risk factors and you may need to change more than one to lower overall risk.
