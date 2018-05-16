By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rogan Josh Cooking Sauce 500G

Tesco Rogan Josh Cooking Sauce 500G
£ 0.80
£0.16/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy317kJ 76kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 253kJ / 61kcal

Product Description

  • Medium spiced, tomato based sauce with onion.
  • A TASTE OF INDIA Richly spiced with a tomato base, for a tangy mellow heat
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (36%), Tomato Purée (36%), Water, Onion (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Coriander Leaf, Sugar, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Paprika, Ground Cardamom, Onion Purée, Ground Fennel, Ground Ginger, Ground Turmeric, Cumin Seed, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Chilli Powder, Ground Cassia, Ground Cloves, Garlic Powder, Ground Fenugreek, Ground Allspice, Black Pepper, Ground Nutmeg, Dill, Black Onion Seed, Ground Mace, Ground Aniseed.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (125g)
Energy253kJ / 61kcal317kJ / 76kcal
Fat2.7g3.4g
Saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate7.4g9.3g
Sugars4.3g5.4g
Fibre1.1g1.4g
Protein1.1g1.4g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

