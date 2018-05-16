Tesco Rogan Josh Cooking Sauce 500G

- Energy317kJ 76kcal4%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 253kJ / 61kcal
Product Description
- Medium spiced, tomato based sauce with onion.
- A TASTE OF INDIA Richly spiced with a tomato base, for a tangy mellow heat
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato (36%), Tomato Purée (36%), Water, Onion (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Coriander Leaf, Sugar, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Paprika, Ground Cardamom, Onion Purée, Ground Fennel, Ground Ginger, Ground Turmeric, Cumin Seed, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Chilli Powder, Ground Cassia, Ground Cloves, Garlic Powder, Ground Fenugreek, Ground Allspice, Black Pepper, Ground Nutmeg, Dill, Black Onion Seed, Ground Mace, Ground Aniseed.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar (125g)
|Energy
|253kJ / 61kcal
|317kJ / 76kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|7.4g
|9.3g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Protein
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
