By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Jalfrezi Sauce 500G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Jalfrezi Sauce 500G
£ 0.80
£0.16/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy299kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 240kJ / 57kcal

Product Description

  • A spicy tomato based sauce with onions, red and green peppers.
  • A TASTE OF INDIA With juicy peppers and kalonji seeds for a vibrant spicy flavour.
  • A TASTE OF INDIA With juicy peppers and kalonji seeds for a vibrant spicy flavour.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée (30%), Water, Pepper (14%), Onion, Tomato, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Ground Coriander, Coriander, Salt, Ground Cumin, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ground Fenugreek, Dried Chilli, Rice Flour, Onion Purée, Mustard Powder, Kalonji Seeds, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid), Ground Ginger, Ground Turmeric, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Ground Fennel, Ground Cardamom, Ground Cassia, Garlic Powder, Ground Clove, Cumin Seed, Black Pepper, Ground Bay Leaf, Ground Nutmeg, Onion Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Metal check local recycling Jar. Glass widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (125g)
Energy240kJ / 57kcal299kJ / 72kcal
Fat2.4g3.0g
Saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate7.1g8.9g
Sugars3.8g4.8g
Fibre1.2g1.5g
Protein1.2g1.5g
Salt0.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice and spicy!

5 stars

Spicy & flavoursome. Great for halloumi curry!

Better than branded curry sauces

5 stars

Slow cooker with meat and some water for a couple of hours = a great curry! Really vibrant flavours.

Usually bought next

Tesco Microwave Basmati Rice 250G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.45
£1.80/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Microwave Pilau Rice 250G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.45
£1.80/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Microwave Long Grain Rice 250G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.45
£1.80/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco 2 Garlic & Coriander Naan

£ 0.75
£0.38/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here