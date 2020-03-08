Tesco Jalfrezi Sauce 500G

Nice and spicy!
Spicy & flavoursome. Great for halloumi curry!
Better than branded curry sauces
Slow cooker with meat and some water for a couple of hours = a great curry! Really vibrant flavours.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 240kJ / 57kcal
INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée (30%), Water, Pepper (14%), Onion, Tomato, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Ground Coriander, Coriander, Salt, Ground Cumin, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ground Fenugreek, Dried Chilli, Rice Flour, Onion Purée, Mustard Powder, Kalonji Seeds, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid), Ground Ginger, Ground Turmeric, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Ground Fennel, Ground Cardamom, Ground Cassia, Garlic Powder, Ground Clove, Cumin Seed, Black Pepper, Ground Bay Leaf, Ground Nutmeg, Onion Powder.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
Lid. Metal check local recycling Jar. Glass widely recycled
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar (125g)
|Energy
|240kJ / 57kcal
|299kJ / 72kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|3.0g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|7.1g
|8.9g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|4.8g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Protein
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
