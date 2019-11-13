Tesco Madras Cooking Sauce 500G

I like a good hot tasty curry
Really tasty and nice and hot make a real good curry best I have found in curry sauce
Tasteless, no spice at all
The sauce is tasteless and quite runny. It's just a tomato sauce with a very small amount of spices. The front says "extra hot" and four pictures of chillies, but there's hardly any chilli flavour to it.
Bad Bitter dark brown gravy! Horrible Taste!
This was very disappointing! The colour and flavour was unappetising. A Bitter Dark Brown Gravy!
They changed the recipe, now it's not so nice...
This was really good, and actually nicer than the more expensive brands to me. They changed it at the end of 2018 and now it's rotten! Sorry to see the old orange label one go...
Decent quick curry for fair price!
Not bad at all - certainly closer to the restaurant experience than most curry sauces. Plenty of flavour of tomatoes, onions, garlic & ginger as there should be, & not overly sweet. Medium-Hot on this one, doesn't sear your mouth, but you can feel the heat build-up & lips tingling after a few mouthfuls.After first few bites i added alittle mild chutney to my plate & mixed it together, gave it a nice sweet & sour taste not unlike Pathia.
New formula - buyer beware
The product pictured is not what I thought I'd ordered. What actually arrived was a repacked and reformulated recipe sauce, which is far hotter than the previous version. Which is fine, if that's what you want (and I didn't). The new formula should be a separate product.
In my opinion better than named brands.
I buy Tesco's Madras sauce regularly because of its good quality!