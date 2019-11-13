By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Madras Cooking Sauce 500G

3(7)Write a review
One-quarter of a jar contains
  • Energy391kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 313kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Hot and spicy sauce with tomatoes and onions.
  • A hot and spicy curry sauce with a fusion of tomatoes, onions, coriander and chilli. Serve with beef, chicken or fish and basmati rice or naan bread for the perfect Indian feast.
  • A hot and spicy sauce with tomatoes and onions.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato (25%), Tomato Purée (18%), Onion (5%), Curry Paste, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Ground Cumin, Coriander, Dried Fried Onion, Salt, Garlic Purée, Ground Coriander, Chilli Powder, Ground Fenugreek, Ground Ginger, Ground Cardamom, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Garlic Powder, Cumin Seed, Ground Paprika, Ground Clove, Ground Turmeric, Ground Fennel, Dried Fenugreek Leaf, Ground Cassia, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).

Curry Paste contains: Rapeseed Oil, Water, Sugar, Onion Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Ginger, Coriander, Cumin, Cardamom, Paprika, Cassia, Garlic Powder, Cumin Seed, Fennel, Clove, Chilli Powder, Fenugreek, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Black Pepper, Black Onion Seed.

Dried Fried Onion contains: Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Onion, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: Fan 170°C, Gas 5, 190°C
Time: 1 hr 3 mins - 1 hr 33 mins
Pre-heat the oven to 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5. Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a pan before adding approximately 400g diced beef. Fry for 2-3 minutes until lightly brown. Place in an ovenproof dish, stir in the contents of this jar and cover. Place in the centre of the pre-heated oven and cook for 1 hour - 1 hour 30 minutes until the meat is tender. Serve with rice or naan bread.

Hob
Instructions: Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a pan before adding 4 diced chicken breasts. Fry for 2-3 minutes until lightly brown. Add the contents of this jar and stir thoroughly. Cover pan and simmer for 20 minutes, or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked, stirring occasionally.
Time: 22-23 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne-quarter of a jar (125g) contains
Energy313kJ / 75kcal391kJ / 94kcal
Fat4.0g5.0g
Saturates0.5g0.6g
Carbohydrate9.0g11.3g
Sugars5.1g6.4g
Fibre0.8g1.0g
Protein0.3g0.4g
Salt0.6g0.7g

I like a good hot tasty curry

5 stars

Really tasty and nice and hot make a real good curry best I have found in curry sauce

Tasteless, no spice at all

2 stars

The sauce is tasteless and quite runny. It's just a tomato sauce with a very small amount of spices. The front says "extra hot" and four pictures of chillies, but there's hardly any chilli flavour to it.

Bad Bitter dark brown gravy! Horrible Taste!

1 stars

This was very disappointing! The colour and flavour was unappetising. A Bitter Dark Brown Gravy!

They changed the recipe, now it's not so nice...

1 stars

This was really good, and actually nicer than the more expensive brands to me. They changed it at the end of 2018 and now it's rotten! Sorry to see the old orange label one go...

Decent quick curry for fair price!

4 stars

Not bad at all - certainly closer to the restaurant experience than most curry sauces. Plenty of flavour of tomatoes, onions, garlic & ginger as there should be, & not overly sweet. Medium-Hot on this one, doesn't sear your mouth, but you can feel the heat build-up & lips tingling after a few mouthfuls.After first few bites i added alittle mild chutney to my plate & mixed it together, gave it a nice sweet & sour taste not unlike Pathia.

New formula - buyer beware

3 stars

The product pictured is not what I thought I'd ordered. What actually arrived was a repacked and reformulated recipe sauce, which is far hotter than the previous version. Which is fine, if that's what you want (and I didn't). The new formula should be a separate product.

In my opinion better than named brands.

5 stars

I buy Tesco's Madras sauce regularly because of its good quality!

