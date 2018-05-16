By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Korma Cooking Sauce 500G

Tesco Korma Cooking Sauce 500G
£ 0.80
£0.16/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy460kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 368kJ / 88kcal

Product Description

  • A mild curry sauce with coconut.
  • A TASTE OF INDIA Delicately spiced and blended with coconut for a creamy, fragrant flavour
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato Purée, Single Cream (Milk), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Coconut (3%), Desiccated Coconut (3%), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Onion, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Coriander, Ground Fennel, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Ground Ginger, Ground Turmeric, Ground Cardamom, Ground Cassia, Dried Fenugreek Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened; keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (125g)
Energy368kJ / 88kcal460kJ / 110kcal
Fat4.6g5.8g
Saturates3.8g4.8g
Carbohydrate9.7g12.1g
Sugars6.5g8.1g
Fibre2.0g2.5g
Protein1.0g1.3g
Salt0.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

