Tesco Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce 500G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce 500G
£ 0.75
£0.15/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy452kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars7.6g
    8%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 362kJ / 86kcal

Product Description

  • A medium spiced curry with, onion, yogurt and coriander.
  • A TASTE OF INDIA Blended with tomatoes, cream and a touch of cumin for a warming sweetness
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato (14%), Tomato Purée, Onion (10%), Yogurt (Milk) (6%), Single Cream (Milk), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Dried Onion, Ground Cumin, Salt, Ground Coriander, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Onion Purée, Ground Cardamom, Ground Paprika, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Ground Turmeric, Ginger Powder, Chilli Powder, Ground Cassia, Dried Fenugreek Leaf, Ground Fenugreek, Garlic Powder, Cumin Seed, Ground Fennel, Ground Clove, Black Pepper, Black Onion Seed.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (125g)
Energy362kJ / 86kcal452kJ / 108kcal
Fat4.2g5.3g
Saturates0.9g1.1g
Carbohydrate10.5g13.1g
Sugars6.1g7.6g
Fibre0.9g1.1g
Protein1.2g1.5g
Salt0.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Very Yummy

4 stars

I made this with some curry rice for my family and there were no leftovers. I am very happy with this.

Pleasently Surprised

5 stars

Dubious given the low price however fried chicken for 15 mins, added this sauce for 20 mins and came out delicious! Smelt gorgeous when cooking and tasted just as good!

BLAND NEW RECIPE

2 stars

Used to buy this all the time BUT they changed the recipe now its so bland and uninspiring now.....

Tika Masala cooking sauce

3 stars

The label on the jar has changed and I strongly suspect the recipe has changed as well...This doesn’t taste or smell like the old recipe...We will be shopping elsewhere for Tika Masala cooking sauce.

Doesn't require any other ingredients

5 stars

It's so easy to use for a great taste

