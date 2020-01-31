Tesco Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce 500G

Very Yummy
I made this with some curry rice for my family and there were no leftovers. I am very happy with this.
Pleasently Surprised
Dubious given the low price however fried chicken for 15 mins, added this sauce for 20 mins and came out delicious! Smelt gorgeous when cooking and tasted just as good!
BLAND NEW RECIPE
Used to buy this all the time BUT they changed the recipe now its so bland and uninspiring now.....
Tika Masala cooking sauce
The label on the jar has changed and I strongly suspect the recipe has changed as well...This doesn’t taste or smell like the old recipe...We will be shopping elsewhere for Tika Masala cooking sauce.
Doesn't require any other ingredients
It's so easy to use for a great taste