Harmony Firm Hold Hair Spray 300Ml

Product Description
- Hairspray Firm Hold with Protective Ingredients
- New.
- Up to 24hr hold.
- Is she or isn't she?
- Harmony hairspray, with its micro fine spray, gives long lasting and reliable hold for up to 24 hours and is easy to brush out. Harmony's unique formulation with protein, sunscreen and conditioner helps to protect your hair from damage, keeping it looking natural and healthy, so you're the only one that knows it's there.
- Unique formulation containing protein, sunscreen and conditioner.
- Long lasting, exceptional hold and control.
- Maintains natural look of hair, improving shine and feel.
- Micro fine spray brushes out easily.
- Non sticky even in high humidity.
- Rinses out easily.
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Parfum, Dimethicone Copolyol, Aqua, PVP, Octylmethoxycinnamate, TEA-Cocoyl Hydrolised Collagen, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Linalool, Limonene, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citral
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use:
- Hold can 20-30cm away from your hair and spray evenly whilst shielding your eyes.
Warnings
- Caution.
- Do not pierce or burn even after use. Do not spray on naked flame or any incandescent material. No smoking. Use in well ventilated places. Avoid prolonged spraying. Does not contain CFC which damages ozone. Do not spray near eyes or face. Avoid contact with polished or painted surfaces.
- Solvent Abuse Can Kill Instantly.
- Pressurised container: Protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep away from sources of ignition. Keep out of the reach of children.
Name and address
- Lornamead UK Ltd.,
- Surrey,
- GU15 3HL.
Return to
- Lornamead UK Ltd.,
- Surrey,
- GU15 3HL.
- www.lornamead.com
- Customer Care Line 01276 674 000
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Safety information
