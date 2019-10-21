By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Practic Fsc Wooden Spoon

4.5(27)Write a review
Tesco Practic Fsc Wooden Spoon
£ 0.50
£0.50/each

Product Description

  • FSC-certified
  • Beechwood
  • A kitchen essential
  • A kitchen essential, this 30cm wooden spoon is made from beechwood and is ideal for all baking and mixing needs

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

27 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Splinters of wood flaking off the spoon

1 stars

Terrible quality. There were splinters of wood thick enough to go into the skin when being held, and there were thin splinters of wood all over the spoon that could flake off into food. I bought it with my online shop so hadn't seen the product before buying it. I threw it straight in the bin. I'm not sure how this is able to be sold in Tesco as it's quality is appalling.

Don't buy

1 stars

Split on first use.

Great value for money

4 stars

An everyday essential at very reasonable price. Should of got more!!

A great basic item

4 stars

What can I say? A great basic item for cooking with, recommended.

Wooden Spoons

5 stars

we buy around 50 wooden spoons for our bowling team event every year. This year I was able to order these online and collect in store just down the road from the office. Saving me heaps of time as the quantity we required was in stock and they are good solid wooden spoons with a nice long handle such good value for money. Will def buy again next year.

best spoon ever

5 stars

For fifty pence this wooden spoon can't really be beaten (see what I did there?). Works well, and it's easy to clean in the dishwasher.

Short but good

5 stars

This wooden spoon is good quality, although the handle is a bit short. But it's so cheap!

Gets the job done

4 stars

Lovely smooth wood although sometimes, it does feel does though it's on the verge of breaking at the handle, which is thinner than others I've used. If using on light jobs though, it does the job well.

Great value

5 stars

Excellent quality and great value for money. Does the job!

Mr

5 stars

I brought this 2 weels ago and i am very happy with it, my kid drop it it once, but did not broke. I love it

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Basics Mixing Bowl 2L

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Tesco Practic Fsc Wooden Spoon & Corner Spoon & Spatula

£ 1.20
£1.20/each

Tesco Basics Plastic Measuring Jug 1L

£ 0.70
£0.70/each

Tesco Basics All Purpose Chopping Board

£ 2.00
£2.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here