Tesco Practic Fsc Wooden Spoon

Splinters of wood flaking off the spoon
Terrible quality. There were splinters of wood thick enough to go into the skin when being held, and there were thin splinters of wood all over the spoon that could flake off into food. I bought it with my online shop so hadn't seen the product before buying it. I threw it straight in the bin. I'm not sure how this is able to be sold in Tesco as it's quality is appalling.
Don't buy
Split on first use.
Great value for money
An everyday essential at very reasonable price. Should of got more!!
A great basic item
What can I say? A great basic item for cooking with, recommended.
Wooden Spoons
we buy around 50 wooden spoons for our bowling team event every year. This year I was able to order these online and collect in store just down the road from the office. Saving me heaps of time as the quantity we required was in stock and they are good solid wooden spoons with a nice long handle such good value for money. Will def buy again next year.
best spoon ever
For fifty pence this wooden spoon can't really be beaten (see what I did there?). Works well, and it's easy to clean in the dishwasher.
Short but good
This wooden spoon is good quality, although the handle is a bit short. But it's so cheap!
Gets the job done
Lovely smooth wood although sometimes, it does feel does though it's on the verge of breaking at the handle, which is thinner than others I've used. If using on light jobs though, it does the job well.
Great value
Excellent quality and great value for money. Does the job!
I brought this 2 weels ago and i am very happy with it, my kid drop it it once, but did not broke. I love it