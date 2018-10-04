By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Prune Juice Water 1 Litre

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Prune Juice Water 1 Litre
£ 0.85
£0.09/100ml
One glass
  • Energy476kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars19.5g
    22%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 317kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Water extracted prune juice.
  • SWEET & MELLOW Prunes selected for their deep, rich flavour Using only the best ingredients, in both new and classic combinations, our partners have been making juice in Somerset for more than 30 years.
  • SWEET & MELLOW Prunes selected for their deep, rich flavour
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Water Extracted Prune Juice.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

    Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (150ml)
Energy317kJ / 75kcal476kJ / 112kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate16.8g25.2g
Sugars13.0g19.5g
Fibre1.2g1.8g
Protein0.7g1.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

excellent quality ,thank goodness its back on sale

5 stars

excellent quality ,thank goodness its back on sale after weeks

