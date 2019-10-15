By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pure Exotic Juice 1 Litre

3(4)Write a review
£ 0.85
£0.09/100ml
One glass
  • Energy315kJ 74kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars16.7g
    19%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 210kJ / 49kcal

Product Description

  • Exotic juice from concentrate.
  • 100% PURE JUICE A sweet blend of fruits selected at the peak of ripeness Using only the best ingredients, in both new and classic combinations, our partners have been making juice in Somerset for more than 30 years.
  • 100% PURE JUICE A sweet blend of fruits selected at the peak of ripeness
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Fruit Juices from Concentrate (97.5%) (Pineapple, Orange, Apple, Passion Fruit), Fruit Purées (2.5%) (Banana, Mango).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

    Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Cap. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (150ml)
Energy210kJ / 49kcal315kJ / 74kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate11.1g16.7g
Sugars11.1g16.7g
Fibre0.2g0.3g
Protein0.4g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

brewme

5 stars

best wine base going, ferments like rocket fuel. For drinking normally its lovely, quite acidic gives me reflux but nothing a glass of water doesnt fix

Very bitter and not sweet enough.bought two but

1 stars

Very bitter and not sweet enough.bought two but drunk half of one and threw it and the other one away. Shall not buy again.The one from the fridge in the bottle is lovely but this carton is not.

NOTHING LIKE THE ONE IT REPLACED.

1 stars

I have been buying the old style tropical fruit juice for years, all my family love it. It has now been replaced with this one, it is nothing like the old one and not one of my family liked it. Please, please bring back the old recipe!!!

Really refresin drink u love it

5 stars

I brought this every week I all so recommend my family to it.

