Silver Spoon Icing Sugar 1Kg

Product Description

  • Icing Sugar
  • Visit BakingMad.com for more recipe inspiration & baking tips
  • Smart Thinking:
  • When creaming butter and icing sugar add a tablespoon of hot water to the mix - it gives you a fluffier mix faster.
  • We work directly with 1,200 British farmers in East Anglia to grow our sugar beet.
  • The sugar beet then travels directly from farm to local factory - an efficient journey from field to spoon.
  • In just a few simple steps our factory in Bury St Edmunds turns the sugar beet into our range of homegrown sugars!
  • Sustainability is nothing new to us - we've been working on it for 30 years.
  • Why not try our Caster for your baking
  • A finer grain that's easy to mix in, trapping more air for lighter sponges

By Appointment to HM Queen Manufacturers of Sugar, British Sugar plc Peterborough

  • Proudly grown in Britain
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1000g

Information

Ingredients

Icing Sugar, Anti-Caking Agent: Tricalcium Phosphate

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg

Storage

Store me in a cool dry place.Icing sugar can absorb flavours and odours, so store the closed pack away from strong smelling or flavoured foods.

Recycling info

Bag. Paper - Widely Recycled Carton. Paper - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Silver Spoon,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • It's our job to get this sugar to you in perfect condition. But if you're not happy with it, send it back to the Customer Services address on this pack, telling us where and when you bought it. This won't affect your statutory rights.
  • www.silverspoon.co.uk
  • Silver Spoon,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy kJ1700kJ
kcal400kcal
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 100g
of which Sugars 100g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

I am a home baker and have always used Tate and Ly

1 stars

I am a home baker and have always used Tate and Lyle icing sugar and never had any problems until the last few weeks my buttercream has become very gritty, as if I have used caster sugar. Has the this product changed ?

Not for icing!

1 stars

Im sure this is perfectly fine for making jams etc but, since the change in recipe (adding maize instead of tri-calcium phosphate as an anti-clumping agent), this product is disastrous for making buttercream or royal icing! I'll not buy this again!

Really grainy, always used previously but not any

1 stars

Really grainy, always used previously but not any more my buttercream was grainy and horrible. Tesco please stock a different brand

Gritty, grainy result in buttercream.

1 stars

This is very grainy and is no good at all for buttercream. Does not give a smooth, creamy buttercream. I have recently returned a bag to Tate and Lyle for testing as it was so grainy, but actually every bag I have used since is the same, so I have come to the conclusion that it is just not as fine as other brands. Tesco please please please stock another brand. I would happily pay more for Silverspoon which is far superior. I won’t be buying this again until they improve it, so that probably means shopping elsewhere?

Have never had grainy buttercream before until the

1 stars

Have never had grainy buttercream before until the last few batches and all with this icing sugar! It's driving me mad! Tesco you need another finer icing sugar brand!

It is too compressed, do try and improve it

2 stars

It`s always lumpy and has to be sieved. Why don`t you have silver spoon icing sugar ? This used to be in a cardboard box and never needed sieving.

