Silver Spoon Icing Sugar 1Kg

I am a home baker and have always used Tate and Lyle icing sugar and never had any problems until the last few weeks my buttercream has become very gritty, as if I have used caster sugar. Has the this product changed ?
Not for icing!
Im sure this is perfectly fine for making jams etc but, since the change in recipe (adding maize instead of tri-calcium phosphate as an anti-clumping agent), this product is disastrous for making buttercream or royal icing! I'll not buy this again!
Really grainy, always used previously but not any more my buttercream was grainy and horrible. Tesco please stock a different brand
Gritty, grainy result in buttercream.
This is very grainy and is no good at all for buttercream. Does not give a smooth, creamy buttercream. I have recently returned a bag to Tate and Lyle for testing as it was so grainy, but actually every bag I have used since is the same, so I have come to the conclusion that it is just not as fine as other brands. Tesco please please please stock another brand. I would happily pay more for Silverspoon which is far superior. I won’t be buying this again until they improve it, so that probably means shopping elsewhere?
Have never had grainy buttercream before until the last few batches and all with this icing sugar! It's driving me mad! Tesco you need another finer icing sugar brand!
It is too compressed, do try and improve it
It`s always lumpy and has to be sieved. Why don`t you have silver spoon icing sugar ? This used to be in a cardboard box and never needed sieving.