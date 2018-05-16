Silver Spoon Caster Sugar 500G

Product Description
- Caster Sugar
- We work directly with 1,200 British farmers in East Anglia to grow our sugar beet.
- The sugar beet then travels directly from farm to local factory - an efficient journey from field to spoon.
- In just a few simple steps our factory in Bury St Edmunds turns the sugar beet into our range of homegrown sugars!
- Sustainability is nothing new to us - we've been working on it for 30 years. Our sugar beet is homegrown and our bags are recyclable made with paper from certified forests. We send nothing to landfill and our excess production energy helps to power British homes
By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Sugar, British Sugar plc Peterborough
- Proudly grown in Britain
- For your baking ta-dah!
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Storage
Sugar is a natural preservative so store me in a cool dry place so I keep indefinitely.
Preparation and Usage
- Smart Thinking:
- If you ever drop eggshell into your cake mixture, use a larger piece of shell to scoop it out.
- Works every time!
Number of uses
Number of servings per pack 125
Recycling info
Bag. Paper - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Silver Spoon,
- Sugar Way,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 9AY,
- UK.
- www.silverspoon.co.uk
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving: 1tsp (4g)
|Energy
|1700kJ
|68kJ
|kcal
|400kcal
|16kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|100g
|4g
|of which Sugars
|100g
|4g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
