Tesco Finest Counter Undyed Traditional Smoked Haddock

If you love fish you will love this undyed
This Tesco fish is Absolutely lovely, poached in milk and butter with bread and butter mop up slices was nursery food now fine dining.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 341kJ / 80kcal
Haddock (Fish) (98%), Salt.
Caught in the NE Atlantic - Barents Sea, Fishing Gear the NE Atlantic – Norwegian Sea the NE Atlantic – North Sea the NE Atlantic – Iceland Seines Trawls Hooks and lines
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|%RI*
|Energy
|341kJ / 80kcal
|4%
|Fat
|0.8g
|1%
|Saturates
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0%
|Sugars
|0g
|0%
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|18.3g
|37%
|Salt
|1.5g
|25%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
