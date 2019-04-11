By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Counter Undyed Traditional Smoked Haddock

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Counter Undyed Traditional Smoked Haddock
£ 5.36
£14.50/kg
  • Energy341kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 341kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Traditionally smoked MSC haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) fillet, skin-on and bone-in, undyed, defrosted.
  • Firm white flesh, lightly salted and smoked with pine chippings in 100 year old chimneys for a traditional flavour. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org MSC C 55015

Information

Ingredients

Haddock (Fish) (98%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Produce of

Caught in the NE Atlantic - Barents Sea, Fishing Gear the NE Atlantic – Norwegian Sea the NE Atlantic – North Sea the NE Atlantic – Iceland Seines Trawls Hooks and lines

Number of uses

Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g%RI*
Energy341kJ / 80kcal4%
Fat0.8g1%
Saturates0.2g1%
Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugars0g0%
Fibre0g
Protein18.3g37%
Salt1.5g25%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

If you love fish you will love this undyed

5 stars

This Tesco fish is Absolutely lovely, poached in milk and butter with bread and butter mop up slices was nursery food now fine dining.

Usually bought next

Tesco Leeks Loose

£ 0.38
£1.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Fresh Cut Flat Leaf Parsley 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Counter Cod Loin

£ 5.55
£15.00/kg

Counter Skinless & Boneless Salmon Fillet 130G

£ 2.35
£2.35/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here