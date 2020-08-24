Cadbury Picnic 48.4G
Product Description
- Milk chocolate with caramel (30 %), peanut (13 %), crispy cereal (10 %) & dried grapes (7 %) centre.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 48.4G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Peanuts, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Grapes, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Rice Flour, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E442, Sunflower Lecithin, E476, E471, Soya Lecithin), Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Maize Flour, Flavourings, Anti-Caking Agent (E170), Raising Agents (E500, E503), Milk Proteins, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Egg.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
1x bar = 1 Portion. 1 x 48.4 g bar
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
Net Contents
48.4g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g:
|48.4 g:
|%* 48.4 g:
|Energy
|2005 kJ (479 kcal)
|970 kJ (232 kcal)
|12 %
|Fat
|23 g
|11 g
|16 %
|of which Saturates
|9.8 g
|4.7 g
|24 %
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|29 g
|11 %
|of which Sugars
|45 g
|22 g
|24 %
|Fibre
|2.5 g
|1.2 g
|Protein
|7.3 g
|3.5 g
|7 %
|Salt
|0.45 g
|0.22 g
|4 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
