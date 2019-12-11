Tesco Organic British Lamb Half Leg Joint

- Energy1802kJ 432kcal22%
Product Description
- Organic Lamb Leg Half.
- Organically reared. Our organic lamb comes from farms which are audited by one of the organic farm bodies. Organic lamb farmers only feed their lamb organic cereals and manage their pasture land without using artificial fertilisers and pesticides.
- A prime cut prepared with the bone in for a rich flavour.
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Important Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Produced in United Kingdom, Origin United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
Remove all packaging and place joint in a roasting tin. Loosely cover with foil, then roast in centre of pre-heated oven for 6 minutes per 100g(medium), or 8 mintes per 100g(well done). During cooking baste occasionally with cooking juices. Remove the foil for the last 20 minutes of cooking. When cooked remove from the oven, re-cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes before carving.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|721kJ / 173kcal
|1802kJ / 432kcal
|Fat
|10.7g
|26.8g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|14.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|19.1g
|47.8g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
