Baxters Favourite French Onion Soup 400G

4(4)Write a review
Baxters Favourite French Onion Soup 400G
£ 1.15
£0.29/100g
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

unpleasant

1 stars

unpleasant

Great gluten-free gravy sub & store cupboard basic

5 stars

This soup is great on its own with any kind of mature cheese but it comes into its own as a gluten-free base for gravy, including for chicken, it has complexity and a fresher taste than granules, many of which are wheat-free but not always gluten-free. Very useful store cupboard essential if you sadly have to avoid gluten, I use it (half a can each) with a poached chicken breast and some frozen roast potatoes, and 2 veg, for a quick and easy take on a more traditional roast dinner. Like most things these days, you may want to salt it to taste.

My husband wants it every day but we also like Roy

5 stars

My husband wants it every day but we also like Royal game And Veg soup but they are all Baxter’s so we know we like them, thank you

I use it not only as French onion soup topped with

5 stars

I use it not only as French onion soup topped with grated cheddar and hot buttered toast, but as a base in stews too... ‘reduced’ in the frying pan ( with mushrooms and onions ) I pour over sirloin steak! Better than any stock I have ever used, and much healthier .

