Baxters Favourite French Onion Soup 400G

Great gluten-free gravy sub & store cupboard basic
This soup is great on its own with any kind of mature cheese but it comes into its own as a gluten-free base for gravy, including for chicken, it has complexity and a fresher taste than granules, many of which are wheat-free but not always gluten-free. Very useful store cupboard essential if you sadly have to avoid gluten, I use it (half a can each) with a poached chicken breast and some frozen roast potatoes, and 2 veg, for a quick and easy take on a more traditional roast dinner. Like most things these days, you may want to salt it to taste.
My husband wants it every day but we also like Royal game And Veg soup but they are all Baxter’s so we know we like them, thank you
I use it not only as French onion soup topped with grated cheddar and hot buttered toast, but as a base in stews too... ‘reduced’ in the frying pan ( with mushrooms and onions ) I pour over sirloin steak! Better than any stock I have ever used, and much healthier .