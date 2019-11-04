Tesco Organic Beef Rump Steak Small

A really lovely piece of steak
Bought this last week, and it was sooo good! Nice, evenly-cut, thick piece with just enough fat marbled through it. Really tender and tasty. Cooked it for about 2.5 mins each side - I like it rare/blue, and it practically walked onto the plate. Buying another piece this weekend, for a treat...
Amazing meat!
Best meat that I ever ate. Worth every penny. Don't be bothered to pay for it, you will love it.
Disappointing
This was the worst piece of steak I have ever bought, with lots of attached sinew and a large piece of gristle in the middle. Half was inedible. I won't be buying it again.
Some Steak...
For me this comes in at the right size, right price and cooked correctly makes mealtime a treat too...