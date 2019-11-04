By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Beef Rump Steak Small

Tesco Organic Beef Rump Steak Small
£ 4.70
£20.00/kg
  • Energy1625kJ 388kcal
    19%
  • Fat20.9g
    30%
  • Saturates8.9g
    45%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 691kJ / 165kcal

Product Description

  • Beef rump steak.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Organic Beef Rump Steak
  • A prime cut 21 day matured for extra flavour
  • From organic farms
  • A prime cut, 21 day matured for extra flavour
  • Freshness & quality

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove steak from all packaging, allow steak to rest for 20 minutes at room temperature before cooking.
Rub or brush steak with a little oil and season with salt and pepper.
Heat a heavy based frying pan over high heat for 2-3 minutes until smoking.
Place steak in the dry pan and cook over a high heat for 1 minute each side.
Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook for a further 2 minutes each side (rare), 3 minutes each side (medium) or 4 minutes each side (well done).
Allow steak to rest for 5 minutes before serving. These instructions are given as guidelines only as steak thickness will vary slightly.
Tips
Add butter to the pan during cooking for extra flavour. Pepper the steak after cooking to prevent the pepper burning.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Tesco recommends all meat products are cooked thoroughly. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., Origin U.K., Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical steak (235g)
Energy691kJ / 165kcal1625kJ / 388kcal
Fat8.9g20.9g
Saturates3.8g8.9g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.3g50.1g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

A really lovely piece of steak

5 stars

Bought this last week, and it was sooo good! Nice, evenly-cut, thick piece with just enough fat marbled through it. Really tender and tasty. Cooked it for about 2.5 mins each side - I like it rare/blue, and it practically walked onto the plate. Buying another piece this weekend, for a treat...

Amazing meat!

5 stars

Best meat that I ever ate. Worth every penny. Don't be bothered to pay for it, you will love it.

Disappointing

2 stars

This was the worst piece of steak I have ever bought, with lots of attached sinew and a large piece of gristle in the middle. Half was inedible. I won't be buying it again.

Some Steak...

5 stars

For me this comes in at the right size, right price and cooked correctly makes mealtime a treat too...

